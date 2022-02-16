CLEARWATER — Multiple Grammy Award winner Keb’ Mo’ will perform Monday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $37.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
For more than two decades, Keb’ Mo’ has cultivated a reputation as a modern master of American roots through the understated excellence of his live and studio performances. He has proven that he is a musical force that defies typical genre labels. Album after album, 16 in total, he has garnered five Grammy Awards and 12 Grammy nominations. The talented artist has also been awarded 14 Blues Foundation Awards and six BMI Awards for his work in TV and film.
With Keb’ Mo’s new album “Good to Be,” the blues musician bridges the gap between Compton and Nashville.
““I’ve lived in Nashville for the last 11 years,” says Keb’ in a press release promoting the Rounder Records release, “but Compton has always been my home. Finding a way to connect those two places on this album was a powerful thing for me. It felt like something I needed to do.”
Written partially in Nashville and partially in the Compton house Keb’ grew up in, “Good to Be” is a celebration of roots and resilience, of growth and gratitude, of hope and memory. The songs draw on country, soul, and blues to forge a sound that transcends genre and geography, weaving together past and present into a heartwarming tapestry spanning more than 40 years of sonic evolution.
Though Keb’ worked with a wide variety of collaborators on the project it remains a deeply cohesive work, one anchored by the five-time GRAMMY winner’s magnetic vocal delivery and relentless optimism. Collaborators included country legend Vince Gill, who produced three tracks; producer Tom Hambridge; and special guests such as Darius Rucker, Kristin Chenoweth, and Old Crow Medicine Show.
“I believe that music has the power to heal,” Keb’ explains, “and I wanted this album to make people feel good. I wanted it to bring joy and make them maybe think about where they come from and the journeys that brought them to where they are.”
In 2019, Keb’ released “Oklahoma” on Concord Records. That album earned him a 2020 Grammy Award for Best Americana Album. Featuring cameos from Taj Mahal, Rosanne Cash, Robert Randolph, Jaci Velasquez and Keb’ Mo’s wife, Robbie Brooks Moore, Keb’ delivered an album that pushes his boundaries even further with brand new songs addressing topics such as immigration, pollution love, female empowerment and more.
Artist who have recorded his songs include B.B. King, Buddy Guy, the Dixie Chicks, Joe Cocker, Robert Palmer, Tom Jones, Melissa Manchester, Solomon Burke and the Zac Brown band to name a few. The list of artist collaborations comprises a who’s who in the music industry and includes Bonnie Raitt, Vince Gill, Jackson Browne, Lyle Lovett, India Arie and many more.
His guitar playing has garnered him two invites to Eric Clapton’s acclaimed Crossroads Festival and has inspired leading instrument makers, Gibson Brands, to issue the Keb’ Mo’ Signature Bluesmaster and Bluesmaster Royale acoustic guitars and martin Guitars to issue the HD-28KM Keb’ Mo’ Limited Edition Signature Model.
Keb’ has been a long-time supporter of the Playing for Change Foundation, a nonprofit organization that creates positive change through music education. PFCF provides free music education to children in nine countries, including Brazil, Bangladesh, Ghana, Mali, Nepal, Rwanda, South Africa and the United States and has established 12 music schools around the world. They also work with partners to address basic needs in the communities where they teach, including providing education, clean water, food, medicines, clothing, books and school supplies.