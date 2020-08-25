CLEARWATER — Miss the traditional moviegoing experience? Longing to watch a film in a theater again?
The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre will give moviegoers an opportunity to watch a movie on the big screen with its Classic Movie Series. The series will get underway with a screening of “Jaws” Tuesday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theater, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Single tickets, family-four packs and loge box four-pack are on sale now. General admission tickets for each film are priced at $10. In addition, general admission family-four packs priced at $30 are available, which includes four tickets to a selected film. A limited number of loge boxes are also available and priced at $50 which includes seating for four in a private luxury box. Single tickets and family four-packs may be purchased in advance by visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. Loge box packages may be purchased by calling group sales at 727-712-2717. In addition, tickets and packages — if available — may also be purchased the day of the event at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre box office. The box office opens one hour prior to movie time. General admission seating will be available on a first come, first serve basis. With the exception of loge boxes, all seats are general admission.
All movies, dates and times are subject to change. Following is list of scheduled films in the Capitol Theatre’s Classic Movie Series:
“Jaws” — Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.
- Cast: Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary and Murray Hamilton
- Original release date: June 20, 1975
- Rated: PG
Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water …
When a killer shark unleashes chaos on a beach community, it’s up to a local sheriff (Roy Schneider), a marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and an old seafarer (Robert Shaw) to hunt the beast down. Released in 1975 and Directed by Steven Spielberg, JAWS was nominated for four Oscar® Awards, including Best Picture. The film made its Clearwater debut at the Capitol Theatre.
“Space Jam” — Sunday, Sept. 13 at 3 p.m.
- Cast: Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight, Billy West, Dee Bradley Baker, Danny DeVito, Theresa Randle, Bill Murray, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Shawn Bradley, Patrick Ewing, and Larry Johnson
- Original release date: Nov. 15, 1996
- Rated: PG
This 1996 live-action/animated sports comedy film stars basketball great Michael Jordan. In a desperate attempt to win a basketball match and earn their freedom, the Looney Tunes seek the air of retired basketball champion Michael Jordan. Billy West, Dee Bradley Baker and Danny DeVito headline the voice cast and Bill Murray appears in a supporting role.
“The Big Lebowski” — Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.
- Cast: Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, David Huddleston, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Tara Reid, John Turturro, David Thewlis and Sam Elliott
- Original release date: March 6, 1998
- Rated: R
Jeff "the dude" Lebowski (Jeff Bridges), mistaken for a millionaire of the same name, seeks restitution for his rug ruined by two thugs trying to coerce him into paying a debt he knows nothing about. While attempting to gain recompense for the ruined rug from his wealthy counterpart, he accepts a one-time job with high pay-off. He enlists the help of his bowling buddy, Walter (John Goodman), a gun-toting Jewish-convert with anger issues. Deception leads to more trouble and it soon seems that everyone wants something from The Dude. Written and Directed by the Coen Brothers.
“Labyrinth” — Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.
- Cast: Jennifer Connelly, David Bowie, Toby Froud, Christopher Malcolm, Shelley Thompson, and Natalie Finland
- Original release date: June 27, 1986
- Rated: PG
This 1986 musical fantasy film was directed by Jim Henson, with George Lucas as executive producer. It revolves around 16-year-old Sarah’s (Jennifer Connelly) quest to reach the center of an enormous otherworldly maze to rescue her infant brother Toby, whom Sarah wished away to Jareth, the Goblin King (David Bowie). Most of the film’s significant characters, apart from Bowie and Connelly, are played by puppets produced by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.
“Shrek” — Sunday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m.
- Cast: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz and John Lithgow
- Original release date: May 18, 2001
- Rated: PG
“Shrek” sparked a motion picture phenomenon and captured the world's imagination with “the Greatest Fairy Tale Never Told.” Shrek (Mike Myers) goes on a quest to rescue the feisty Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) with the help of his loveable Donkey (Eddie Murphy) and win back the deed to his swamp from scheming Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow).
“Caddyshack” — Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.
- Cast: Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield, Ted Knight, Michael O'Keefe, and Bill Murray
- Original release date: July 25, 1980
- Rated: R
Danny Noonan (Michael O'Keefe), a teen down on his luck, works as a caddy at the snob-infested Bushwood Country Club to raise money for his college education. In an attempt to gain votes for a college scholarship reserved for caddies, Noonan volunteers to caddy for a prominent and influential club member (Ted Knight). Danny struggles to prepare for the high-pressure Caddy Day golf tournament while absorbing New Age advice from wealthy golf guru Ty Webb (Chevy Chase). Rodney Dangerfield stars as Al Czervik, a brash and obnoxious nouveau riche member of the club. Meanwhile, Carl Spackler (Bill Murray), one of the greenskeepers, is entrusted with combatting a potentially disastrous gopher infestation. Throughout the film, Carl tries a variety of methods to kill the gopher without success.
“Disney’s Onward” — Sunday, Oct. 4 at 3 p.m.
- Cast: Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer
- Original release date: Feb. 21, 2020
- Rated: PG
Two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot (voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt), get an unexpected opportunity to spend one more day with their late dad and embark on an extraordinary quest aboard Barley’s epic van Guinevere. Like any good quest, their journey is filled with magic spells, cryptic maps, impossible obstacles, and unimaginable discoveries. But when the boys’ fearless mom Laurel (voice of Julia Louis-Dreyfus) realizes that her sons are missing, she teams up with a part-lion, part-bat, part-scorpion, former warrior — aka The Manticore (voice of Octavia Spencer) — and heads off to find them. Perilous curses aside, this one magical day could mean more than any of them ever dreamed.
“The Princes Bride” — Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.
- Cast: Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon, Wallace Shawn, André the Giant, and Christopher Guest
- Original release date: Sept. 25, 1987
- Rated: PG
A kindly grandfather sits down with his ill grandson and reads him a story that has been passed down from father to son for generations. As the grandfather reads the story, the action comes alive. The story is a classic tale of love and adventure as the beautiful Buttercup (Robin Wright), engaged to the odious Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon), is kidnapped and held against her will in order to start a war, It is up to Westley - her childhood beau, now returned as the Dread Pirate Roberts — (Cary Elwes) to save her. On the way he meets a thief and his hired helpers, an accomplished swordsman and a huge, super strong giant (André the Giant), both of whom become Westley's companions in his quest. Directed by Rob Reiner, the film also stars Mandy Patinkin, Christopher Guest, Carol Kane and Billy Crystal.
“Friday the 13th” — Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.
- Cast: Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King, Harry Crosby, Laurie Bartram, Mark Nelson, Jeannine Taylor, Robbi Morgan, and Kevin Bacon
- Original release date: May 9, 1980
- Rated: R
One of the longest-running horror film series began with this gory shocker from director Sean S. Cunningham. Entrepreneur Steve Christie (Peter Brouwer) re-opens Camp Crystal Lake after many years during which it has been cursed by murders and bad luck. The young and nubile counselors all begin to die extremely bloody deaths at the hands of an unseen killer during a rainstorm which isolates the camp. Friday the 13th made nearly 40 million dollars at the box office and spawned numerous sequels.
“Clue” — Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.
- Cast: Eileen Brennan, Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean, Martin Mull, and Lesley Ann Warren
- Original release date: Dec. 13, 1985
- Rated: PG
On a dark and stormy night in 1954, six individuals are assembled for a dinner party at the swanky mansion of one Mr. Boddy (Lee Ving). Boddy's butler, Wadsworth (Tim Curry), assigns each guest a colorful name: Mr. Green (Michael McKean), Col. Mustard (Martin Mull), Mrs. Peacock (Eileen Brennan), Professor Plum (Christopher Lloyd), Miss Scarlet (Lesley Ann Warren), and Mrs. White (Madeline Kahn), as Wadsworth informs the guests that they have been gathered to meet the man who has been blackmailing them: Mr. Boddy. When Boddy turns up dead, however, the guests must try to figure out who killed him so they can protect their own reputations and keep the body count from growing.
“Disney’s Coco” — Sunday, Oct. 25 at 3 p.m.
- Cast: Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Alanna Ubach, Renée Victor, Ana Ofelia Murguía and Edward James Olmos
- Original release date: Nov. 22, 2017
- Rated: PG
This Academy Award-winner for Best Animated Feature is the vibrant tale of family, fun and adventure. Aspiring young musician Miguel (voice of newcomer Anthony Gonzalez), embarks on an extraordinary journey to the magical land of his ancestors. There, the charming trickster Hector (voice of Gael Garcia Bernal) becomes an unexpected friend who helps Miguel uncover the mysteries behind his family’s stories and traditions.
“Disney’s Hocus Pocus” — Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.
- Cast: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, with Omri Katz, Thora Birch, and Vinessa Shaw
- Original release date: July 16, 1993
- Rated: PG
You're in for a devil of a time when three outlandishly wild witches — Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy — return from 17th-century Salem after they're accidentally conjured up by some unsuspecting pranksters. It's a night full of zany fun and comic chaos once the tricky 300-year-old trio sets out to cast a spell on the town and reclaim their youth — but first they must get their act together and outwit three kids and a talking cat! In addition, there will also be a “Hocus Pocus” themed costume contest. Judging will take place prior to the screening of the film and prizes will be awarded.
Tuesday night movies will feature trivia beginning at 6 p.m. Trivia participants will have an opportunity to win a themed prize as well as tickets to upcoming shows at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre or Ruth Eckerd Hall. Admission ticket is required to participate.
Staff will assist guests with seating to adhere to the CDC guidelines regarding distancing. Masks will be required to enter the facility.
The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre will follow state recommendations for re-opening Florida. The following protocols are currently in place:
• Face masks are required for entry into the facility
• Face masks are available at the door upon request
• Our facility will be deep sanitized before your arrival
• Hand sanitizer stations are readily available
• If you are in need of an attendant with cleaning supplies, please ask a staff member
• Please cooperate with all social distancing measures in place on the day of the event
• If you suspect you are ill or reside with someone who is ill with flu-like symptoms, the venue asks you to exchange for a future show
“While we are committed to providing a clean and safe environment, it is impossible to eliminate all health risks in any location, so please use discretion,” a press release from the venue states. “Staff members will be available day of show to answer any questions or concerns.”
For information, including social safety guidelines, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.