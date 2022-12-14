Red Wanting Blue
Red Wanting Blue will perform Jan. 21 at Skipper’s Smokehouse in Tampa.
Tickets start at $25. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
Jim Messina
The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre presents Jim Messina with special guest Henry Gross on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m.
Tickets are available now at RuthEckerdHall.com.
The Irish Tenors
The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre presents The Irish Tenors 25th anniversary on Monday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are available now at www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Pablo Cruise
The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre presents multi-platinum recording group Pablo Cruise on Wednesday, March 8 at 8 p.m. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Tickets are available now at www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Skid Row and Buckcherry
The Gang’s All Here Tour with Skid Row and Buckcherry is coming to the Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa on Tuesday, March 28, at 8 p.m. Tickets starting at $35 are available now via seminolehardrocktampa.com and Ticketmaster.
Pop Evil
Pop Evil – Skeletons Tour is coming to the Hard Rock Event Center with rock bands The Word Alive and Avoid at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa on Thursday, March 30, at 8 p.m.
Tickets starting at $35 are available now via seminolehardrocktampa.com and Ticketmaster.
Billy Strings
Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings will bring his extensive headline tour to Tampa’s Yuengling Center on Tuesday, April 18, at 8 p.m.
Ticket info is available via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $39.50.
Kountry Wayne
Kountry Wayne — aka Wayne Colley — will bring his Help Is on the Way comedy tour to Duke Energy Center for the Arts at Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg on May 21.
Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.com.
Goo Goo Dolls
Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road will present Goo Goo Dolls, who will kick-off The Big Night Out Tour at the Coachman Park Concert Venue on Monday, July 24 at 6 p.m. O.A.R. will open the show.
Tickets are available now at RuthEckerdHall.com.
Bret Michaels
Bret Michaels is hitting the road for a limited run of live dates for his 2023 Parti Gras Tour. Michaels will make a stop Friday, Aug. 4, at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa.
Tickets are available now at LiveNation.com.