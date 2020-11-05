freeFall's hit drive-in experience extended through Dec. 6
ST. PETERSBURG — The Martians have invaded St. Petersburg and it looks like they’re going to be sticking around a little longer than anticipated.
“War of the Worlds,” which opened Oct. 23 at freeFall Theatre in St. Petersburg, has been extended through Dec. 6. This innovative live radio show is bringing audiences together “drive-in style” to experience a combination of live music, multimedia, and radio performance. Inspired by Orson Welles’ 1938 radio broadcast, this all-new adaptation of “War of the Worlds” is being presented on an outdoor stage with audiences experiencing the performance from their vehicles.
freeFall Theatre is at 6099 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $75 per vehicle with up to four occupants. Performances are Wednesdays through Sundays at 7 p.m. Tickets for the drive-in series can be purchased online at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205. In-person box office services are temporarily unavailable.
When an anachronistic, live variety hour is preempted by the shocking news that Martians have invaded Earth, the adage that “the show must go on” is put to the ultimate test. Nostalgic, surprising, fun, and irreverent, this evening of impending mayhem is freeFall’s safe and innovative return to live performances in the face of a global pandemic and the inevitable Martian onslaught.
Combining live musical and variety performance, radio storytelling, and multimedia elements, the radio show being created live will be broadcast to your vehicle via its radio or your smart device via a free app.
freeFall Theatre is committed to the safety of our patrons and artists. The theater has undertaken heightened cleaning procedures and policies to prevent the spread of COVID. Theater staff asks all patrons to comply with posted policies, including the wearing of an effective face covering if you choose to leave your vehicle for any reason.
All concessions available at this performance will be by mobile order.
DTSP Songwriters Festival goes virtual for 2020
TAMPA — After careful consideration, and in light of the COVID-19 virus, the 2020 DTSP Songwriters Festival is going virtual with a month-long video series featuring BMI singer-songwriters performing some of their favorite songs exclusively for Tampa Bay music lovers.
Beginning Nov. 2 and running throughout the month of November, one video will be released each Monday and Friday at www.dtspsongwritersfestival.com and through the DTSP Songwriters Festival social channels on Facebook @dtspsongwritersfestival, Twitter @dtspsongwriters, Instagram @dtspsongwriters and the DTSP Songwriters Festival’s YouTube channel.
Artists scheduled to participate in the virtual festival include the following:
• Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Oates performing the title track from his 2018 release “Arkansas”
• Nashville Songwriter’s Hall of Fame member Even Stevens singing the No. 1 pop hit “When You’re in Love with a Beautiful Woman” which he wrote for Dr. Hook
• Singer-songwriter Alissa Moreno performing the Grammy-nominated single “Every Day” that she wrote for Rascal Flatts
• Jed Wyatt, of ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” performing his single “45ing”
• Emily Kinney, from AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” performing her single “Holding Your Hand in Nashville”
Additional singer-songwriters participating include Sam James, Bre Kennedy, Leah Blevins and Paul McDonald. The DTSP Songwriters Festival will return to the venues of Downtown St. Petersburg over the weekend of Nov. 5-7, 2021. Details, including lineup and schedule of performances for the 2021 DTSP Songwriters Festival, will be released in early 2021. Visit www.dtspsongwritersfestival.com for the most up to date information on the 2021 DTSP Songwriters Festival.
Judy Collins concert rescheduled
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced that the Judy Collins concert set for Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at 8 p.m. Tickets, staring at $35, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Orchestra to present ‘Legends & Superstars’ concert
HUDSON — The Richey Community Orchestra will present “Legends & Superstars,” the second concert in the Fall Drive-In Concert series, Sunday, Nov. 15, at Hudson First United Methodist Church, 13123 U.S. 19, Hudson.
Gates will open at 2 p.m. with the music set to start at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 each or $35 per car with three or more occupants. For tickets and information, visit richeycommunityorchestra.com.
Patrons may stay in their cars or bring chairs and sit outside of their car during the concerts. A state-of-the-art sound system will be used and car radios can be tuned to pick up the live sound feed. These shows will take the place of the orchestra’s regular concerts at River Ridge PAC and Spartan Manor. Maestro Stephen P. Brown will conduct the RCO, Pasco County’s premier symphony orchestra. The 50-piece orchestra has a membership of both professional and amateur musicians.
“Legends and Superstars” will be a salute to some of America’s greatest musical stars and movie legends. The program will feature musical tributes to Elvis Presley as well as superstar rock groups of the ’60s and ’70s, including The Beatles, The Eagles and Led Zeppelin. Also featured are themes of favorite movie legends including James Bond, Indiana Jones, Rocky, and Superman.
Attendees are encouraged to bring canned goods for the church’s food pantry.
To receive a free brochure about RCO’s new season, call Denise Isaacson at 727-919-3866 or visit richeycommunityorchestra.com.