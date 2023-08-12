ST. PETERSBURG — freeFall Theatre Company’s 2023-2024 season will open with an all-new play with music written by and starring Rose Weaver as the one and only Ethel Waters.
“At Home with Ethel Waters” will run Aug. 12 through Sept 10, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Tickets range from $45 to $55. freeFall matinees are at 2 p.m. and evening performances are at 7 p.m.
A pioneer film, stage, television, and recording star, Waters paved the way with ground-breaking performances from The Cotton Club to Broadway. From iconic songs like “Stormy Weather” to her captivating performances in “Cabin in the Sky,” “The Member of the Wedding,” and many more, Waters left an indelible mark on the world of popular entertainment and the nation.
“At Home with Ethel Waters” is directed by Wren T. Brown with musical direction by Damon Carter. The set is designed by Ed Haynes Design. Costumes are designed by Wendell Carmichael with lighting design by Andrew Schmedake. Sound for “At Home with Ethel Waters” is designed and engineered by Nathan Doyle. Wren T. Brown is an award-winning actor and director that also serves as the producing artistic director of Ebony Repertory Theatre in Los Angeles.
“It’s always exciting to work with the incredible artists at Ebony Rep,” said freeFall outreach/marketing director Matthew McGee. “Wren and his amazing team brought us their award-winning production of ‘Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill’ in 2022. That show became one of our biggest hits after reopening in our black box space in 2021.”
Weaver is an American actress, singer and playwright. The oldest of six children born to a sharecropping family in Georgia, she began her acting career at the Tony award-winning Trinity Repertory Company in Providence, Rhode Island, where she has long performed.
This is Weaver’s 50th year as an actor, singer, and playwright. She has performed in numerous productions all over the country and appeared in feature films “Poetic Justice” opposite the late Tupac Shakur and Detroit opposite John Boyega. Weaver is joined onstage in “At Home with Ethel Waters” by pianist Damon Carter.
Carter is a California native who recently returned to Los Angeles after living in Boston for over two decades. His career thrived in Boston as a professional pianist, songwriter, and educator. Carter earned his Bachelor of Music Degree in performance from Boston's Berklee College of Music. He then went on to earn a Master of Education Degree from Cambridge College in Cambridge, Massachusetts. freeFall audiences will remember Carter from his 2022 performance of Jimmy Powers, and as music director of “Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill.”
For tickets, visit freefalltheatre.com or call 727-498-5205.