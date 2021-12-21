ST. PETERSBURG — JJ Grey & Mofro will perform Friday, Dec. 31, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Eugene Snowden also will perform. Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $49.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
According to All Eyes Media, Grey remains an unfettered, blissful performer, singing with a blue-collared spirit over the bone-deep grooves of his compositions.
His presence before an audience is something startling and immediate, at times a funk rave-up, other times a sort of mass-absolution for the mortal weaknesses that make him and his audience human.
Onstage, Grey delivers his songs with compassion and a relentless honesty. That energy is captured on “Ol’ Glory,” Grey’s 2015 release. More than ever before, the album captures the fierceness and intimacy that defines a Grey live performance.
“I wanted that crucial lived-in feel,” Grey said of “Ol’ Glory.”
On the new album, Grey and his current Mofro lineup offer grace and groove in equal measure, with an easygoing quality to the production that makes those beautiful muscular drum-breaks sound as though the band has set up in your living room.
As a boy, Grey was drawn to country-rockers, including Jerry Reed, and to Otis Redding and the other luminaries of Memphis soul; Run-D.M.C., meanwhile, played on repeat in the parking lot of his high school (note the hip-hop inflections on “A Night to Remember”). Merging these traditions, and working with a blue-collar ethic, Grey began touring as Mofro in the late ’90s, with backbeats that crossed Steve Cropper with George Clinton and a lyrical directness that made his debut LP Blackwater (2001) a calling-card among roots-rock aficionados. Soon, he was expanding his tours beyond America and the U.K., playing ever-larger clubs and eventually massive festivals, as his fan base grew from a modest group of loyal initiates into something resembling a national coalition.
In person, Grey is a charming, blue-collar eccentric who will happily tell you about his family’s third-generation pecan farm. He still helps out on the farm when he’s not touring – and it’s also where he keeps his barn-converted studio. Grey also shares stories about his most recent surfing adventures in north Florida.
On stage, though, he is a swamp-rock shaman ready to bring audiences back to life.