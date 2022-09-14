TARPON SPRINGS — Opening its doors in 2002, the Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art is celebrating 20 years of serving the community with a series of exhibitions that highlights the museum’s masterworks, Florida artists, and its award-winning architecture. This fall marks the finale of this year-long celebration with four exhibitions that build on the museum’s legacy by highlighting the modern style of Tarpon Springs architect Edward C. Hoffman Jr., and architecturally inspired works from the permanent collection.
The Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art is at 600 E. Klosterman Road, on the Tarpon Springs campus of St. Petersburg College. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is by donation. The museum is closed on Mondays and major holidays. Additional information available at leeparattner.org.
“Building Legacies: Architecture + Design” is the theme of the fall exhibitions at the Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art.
“Edward C. Hoffman Jr., A.I.A. | Visioning Structure,” a special exhibition, will open Saturday, Sept. 17, and will continue through Friday, Dec. 16. This exhibition offers a retrospective of LRMA’s own architect Ed Hoffman. Architectural sketches, plans, renderings, models, presentation boards, prints, photographs, and awards document Hoffman’s 40-year career and reveal his passion for modernism and local history. Recognized as a favorite son of Tarpon Springs, Hoffman has left a mark on the built environment of the city since opening Hoffman Architects, P.A. in 1981.
Designed by Hoffman Architects and built by Creative Contractors Inc., the Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art is home to a massive collection of art and archives from artists Allen Leepa, Abraham Rattner and Esther Gentle and works by important contemporary artists known locally and internationally. As an extension of Hoffman’s exhibition, “Building Legacies: Architecture + Design,” also on view Sept. 17 through Dec. 16, highlights more than 85 works from the museum’s major collections in four breakout galleries that includes Abraham Rattner’s architectural commissions from the 1950s, mixed media works by Florida artists, photography by Joseph Constantino, and contemporary prints.
The exploration of architecture and “constructed” works continues in the Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art’s Challenge of Modern Art Interactive Gallery with “Structure of Prints: The Dorothy Mitchell Collection,” currently on view through March 12. This exhibition features a selection of 17 vibrant prints from the experimental screen-printing workshop Berghoff-Cowden Editions created by internationally known artists Sam Gilliam, Miriam Schapiro, George Sugarman, Brad Davis, Frank Faulkner, and Roberto Juarez.
Finally, “Building Legacies: Architecture + Design, Joseph Constantino Photography” will be on view beginning Saturday, Oct. 22 and will run through Sunday, Feb. 12, in the Lothar and Mildred Uhl Works on Paper Gallery. Constantino’s solarized black-and-white photographs highlight the architectural wonders of cultural and educational institutions in Florida, including the Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art, the Dalí Museum, the Museum of Photographic Art, and Florida Polytechnic University.
Also currently on view at the museum is Florida’s Waterways, running through Oct. 16. This exhibition features photography by Clyde Butcher, Barry Anderson, and Robert von Sternberg that explores life above and below the surface as we consider the human impact on our environment and the accelerated effects of global warming.
Related programs
Smithsonian Magazine’s Free Museum Day will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art. Admission is free, but donations are welcome. Guests will have an opportunity to view the opening day of LRMA’s architecturally inspired fall exhibitions with a fun-filled day for the whole family that includes hands-on activities, docent led tours, screen-printing demonstrations, and Virtual Reality experiences.
To get a free ticket, visit www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/venues/museum/leepa-rattner-museum-of-art-TQ2/.
Following is a schedule of other upcoming programs:
• Gallery Talk: “Visioning Structure with Edward C. Hoffman, Jr. + Lynn Whitelaw” — Thursday, Sept. 22, 6 to 7 p.m.. Admission is free, but donations welcome. Join LRMA’s founding director and guest exhibition curator Lynn Whitelaw and LRMA’s award-winning architect Ed Hoffman for an intimate evening as they discuss building a museum and architecture in Tarpon Springs. Admission is free thanks to the support of Creative Contractors Inc. Can’t make it in person? The event will also be live-streamed on Zoom. Join Zoom program here: https://spcollege.zoom.us/j/91397428178 .
• Panel Discussion: The Business of Art — Wednesday, Oct. 12, 6 to 7 p.m. Admission is free. Join St. Petersburg College’s Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions, the Tarpon Springs Chamber of Commerce, the Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art, and community stakeholders as we discuss the intersections of the arts, workforce and business development.
• Concert: Nova Música: Brazilian-inspired music by David Manson for O Som Do Jazz — Friday, Oct. 21, 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free. David Manson presents his most recent original Latin jazz compositions and is joined by Brazilian music group O Som Do Jazz performing new works of samba, Bossa Nova and Baião. Manson teaches jazz ensembles, composition, Pro Tools and low brass in the Music and MIRA programs at SPC. This free concert is made available through grants, the nonprofit EMIT and St. Petersburg College. For information, visit www.emitseries.org.
• Gallery Talk: “Structure of Prints” with SPC Professor and Printmaker Linda Berghoff — Thursday, Nov. 10, 6 to 7 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are welcome. Join LRMA Executive Director Christine Renc-Carter for an intimate evening with SPC professor and printmaker Linda Berghoff as they explore the vibrant experimental prints produced by the women-owned printmaking workshop Berghoff-Cowden Editions and renowned contemporary artists including Miriam Schapiro, Sam Gilliam, George Sugarman and others.
• Building Legacies: Estate Planning for Artists and Collectors — Thursday, Dec. 8, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Admission is free, but donations are welcome. Join museum consultant and art appraiser Ashley Burke and estate planning professionals as they provide insight on how to preserve art collections and plan for the future.
Additional programs will be added throughout the fall. For more information on upcoming programs, visit www.leeparattner.org/calendar.
Opened to the public in 2002, LRMA is a modern and contemporary art museum with a collection of more than 7,000 works of 20th and 21st century art. The museum’s permanent collection includes works by Abraham Rattner, a renowned figurative expressionist; Esther Gentle, Rattner’s second wife and a printmaker, sculptor and painter; Allen Leepa, Rattner’s step-son and an abstract expressionist artist; and an extensive collection of works by notable 20th century artists such as Pablo Picasso, Marc Chagall, Fernand Léger and Henry Moore. The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, a distinction held by only 6 per-cent of all U.S. museums.