TAMPA — Some of the biggest names in freestyle music will join forces with select ’90s throwback artists for one night of live music at the Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam on Saturday, Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Ticket prices start at $41.50. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. Call 813-301-2500 for more information.
This year's lineup includes the “King of Freestyle” Stevie B., Grammy-nominated and singer-songwriter Taylor Dayne, the Queen of Dance Shannon as well as TKA K7, Debbie Deb, Johnny O, Cynthia, Freestyle, and Trinere. In addition to these artists, throwback legends Rob Base and 69 Boyz will all collaborate to perform their biggest rhythmic dance hits.
This lineup influenced the ’80s and beyond with their rhythmic beats and crossover music which remains widely popular and in rotation with today’s hits.
Singer, songwriter and producer Stevie B., who was influential in the Latin freestyle music scene of the late ’80s, is best known for his No. 1 ballad "Because I Love You" as well as party jams "Spring Love" and "Party Your Body" and other hits "I Wanna Be the One" and "Dreaming of Love."
Taylor Dayne, Grammy Award nominee and American Music Award winner, is an American singer-songwriter who rose to fame in 1987 with her debut single “Tell It to My Heart.” Aside from that smash single, Dayne charted with “Love Will Lead You Back,” “I’ll Always Love You” and “Don’t Rush Me.” She is still a powerhouse singer who will have the audience on their feet for her entire show.
Debbie Deb, freestyle songstress, has two of the night’s biggest hits "Lookout Weekend" and "When I Hear Music.” Her influence was proven when Janet Jackson re-recorded her monster jam “Lookout Weekend.”
Shannon is an internationally known singer-songwriter. She is best known for her hit “Let the Music Play” which topped the Billboard Dance charts in 1983, along with "Give Me Tonight.”
TKA K7 is still one of the best-selling Latin freestyle bands in history. The group comprising a trio was prominent in the ’80s and early ’90s, particularly in New York City, Chicago, Miami, Philly and Orlando. Original members Louis "Kayel” Sharpe(K7) and Ralph "Aby" Cruz are still performing together on their hits “One Way Love,” “Louder Than Love" “Maria” “Tear’s May Fall” and Come Baby Come."
Johnny O and Cynthia will not only perform their own hits such as “Fantasy Girl” and “Change on Me” but they will come out together and sing their duet hit “Dreamboy Dreamgirl” which will be one of the highlights of the night.
Trinere is a Miami-based vocal and dance star who will perform her hits “They’re Playing Our Song,” “All Night” and I’ll Be All You’ll Ever Need.”
Rob Base is among the most well-known New York City old-school hip-hop stars best known for the 1988 smash single “It Takes Two” and “Joy and Pain.” 69 Boyz, who had the No. 1 party jam “Tootsie Roll,” is an American Miami bass and hip-hop duo featuring Van "Thrill Da Playa" Bryant, from Jacksonville, and Barry "Fast" Wright, from Orlando.
Freestyle, the electro-pop freestyle group, is a standout when it comes to production. Flavor and energy and will perform their big hits, "Don’t Stop the Rock,” "It's Automatic” and “The Party has Just Begun.”