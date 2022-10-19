Oct. 21
• Amos Lee, Friday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center, Tampa. Visit Ticketmaster.com.
• Molly Hatchet, Friday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Me First and The Gimme Gimmes, Friday, Oct. 21, at Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.jannuslive.com.
• The Red Elvises, Friday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, Tampa. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
Oct. 22
• Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Art and Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• John Petrucci, Saturday, Oct. 22, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Selwyn Birchwood, Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, Safety Harbor. Doors open at 7 p.m. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
• Mother Mother, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Boy Band Review, Saturday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center. Visit tarponarts.org.
Oct. 23
• Michael Glabicki, Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
• Myriam Hernandez, Sunday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m., at the Straz Center, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org.
Ongoing
• “I Ought to be in Pictures,” through Nov. 6, at West Coast Players, Clearwater. Visit wcplayers.com.
• “Dracula,” Oct. 19-Nov. 13, at the Straz Center, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org.
• “Beau Jest,” through Oct. 23, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Oct. 13-30, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, Clearwater. Visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
