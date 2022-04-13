TAMPA — Grammy and Academy Award-nominated rock band Counting Crows will perform Tuesday, April 26, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $60. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
The Butter Miracle Tour follows the release of “Butter Miracle, Suite One,” Counting Crows eighth studio album. The album is the first new music from the band in nearly seven years. Produced by Brian Deck, the album is a four-track suite featuring the band’s latest hit single, “Elevator Boots.”
Counting Crows have enchanted listeners worldwide for more than two decades with their intensely soulful and intricate take on timeless rock and roll. Exploding onto the music scene in 1993 with their multi-platinum breakout album, “August and Everything After,” the band has gone on to release a string of studio albums, selling more than 20 million records worldwide. Counting Crows is revered as one of the world's most pre-eminent live touring rock bands.
In 2004, Counting Crows recorded the chart-topping "Accidently in Love" for the animated motion picture “Shrek 2.” The instant success of the track earned them an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song at the 2005 Academy Awards, a Golden Globe nomination for "Best Original Song," and a GRAMMY Award nomination for "Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media."
Over the last 30 years, the masterful songwriting from front man Adam Duritz put the band at No.8 on Billboard Magazine's 2021 "Greatest of All Time: Adult Alternative 25th Anniversary Chart."
Photo courtesy of RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT
Counting Crows takes the stage at the Hard Rock Event Center April 26.