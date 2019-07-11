A number of new movies will hit theaters this week, including the following films opening in wide release:
‘Stuber’
- Genre: Comedy and action
- Cast: Dave Bautista, Kumail Nanjiani, Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino and Karen Gillan
- Director: Michael Dowse
- Rated: R
When a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu (Kumail Nanjiani) picks up a passenger (Dave Bautista) who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he’s thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating.
‘Crawl’
- Genre: Thriller and horror
- Cast: Kaya Scodelario
- Director: Alexandre Aja
- Rated: R
When a massive hurricane hits her Florida hometown, Haley (Kaya Scodelario) ignores evacuation orders to search for her missing father (Barry Pepper).
Finding him gravely injured in the crawl space of their family home, the two become trapped by quickly encroaching floodwaters. As time runs out to escape the strengthening storm, Haley and her father discover that the rising water level is the least of their fears.
The following will open in limited release. It may be several weeks before these films appear in local movie theaters.
‘Lying and Stealing’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: Theo James, Emily Ratajkowski, Fred Melamed, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Isiah Whitlock Jr, Evan Handler and John Gatins
- Director: Matt Aselton
- Rated: R
Ivan (Theo James) is a gifted and discerning art thief who wants out. Elyse (Emily Rartajkowski) is an aspiring actress whose own past transgressions in Hollywood haunt her.
These two clever grifters decide to team up for one last, big daring heist.
‘21 Bridges’
- Genre: Action and crime
- Cast: Chadwick Boseman, J.K. Simmons, Sienna Miller, Taylor Kitsch, Keith David and Stephan James
- Director: Brian Kirk
- Not rated
“21 Bridges” follows an embattled NYPD detective (Chadwick Boseman), who is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy.
As the night unfolds, lines become blurred on who he is pursuing, and who is in pursuit of him. When the search intensifies, extreme measures are taken to prevent the killers from escaping Manhattan as the authorities close all 21 bridges to prevent any entry or exit from the iconic island.
‘The Farewell’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Nora 'Awkwafina' Lum, Tzi Ma, Diana Lin and Zhao Shuzhen
- Director: Lulu Wang
- Rated: PG
In this funny, uplifting tale based on an actual lie, Chinese-born, U.S.-raised Billi (Awkwafina) reluctantly returns to Changchun to find that, although the whole family knows their beloved matriarch, Nai-Nai, has been given mere weeks to live, everyone has decided not to tell Nai-Nai herself.
To assure her happiness, they gather under the joyful guise of an expedited wedding, uniting family members scattered among new homes abroad. As Billi navigates a minefield of family expectations and proprieties, she finds there’s a lot to celebrate: a chance to rediscover the country she left as a child, her grandmother’s wondrous spirit, and the ties that keep on binding even when so much goes unspoken.
‘Summer Night’
- Genre: Comedy and romance
- Cast: Analeigh Tipton, Bill Milner, Lana Condor, Justin Chatwin, Victoria Justice, Callan McAuliffe, Ella Hunt, Joseph Cross, Ellar Coltrane, Elena Kampouris, Hayden Szeto, Ian Nelson and Melina Vidler
- Director: Joseph Cross
- Not rated
It’s the last days of summer.
Best friends Seth and Jameson are getting ready to perform — and party — at a local rock venue. But before the night begins, both young men come face-to-face with serious reality checks: Seth receives life-changing news from his girlfriend Mel, and Jameson has to choose between his on-again-off-again girlfriend Corin and a new girl he’s just met, the outspoken Harmony.
At the show, Seth and Jameson’s friends are too caught up in their own lives to be much help. Young rocker Taylor romances his new crush Dana, and awkward Jack “Rabbit” avoids his childhood friend Lexi after learning what she did at her sister’s wedding.
These intertwining friend-dramas, fueled by a lot of drinking, unfold against a backdrop of live music performed by the best bands in town. By the end of the night, these young men and women are confronted with a series of fast-approaching life decisions that will either leave them stuck in the comfort of adolescence, or catapult them into adulthood.