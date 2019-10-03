TIGLFF returns to showcase more than 90 films
TAMPA — The Tampa Bay International Gay & Lesbian Film Festival returns this October for its 30th year.
The festival will screen more than 90 films, both documentary and fiction, from 17 countries including India, Germany, Mexico, Italy, and the United States. Films will be displayed between Oct. 4 and 12 at the historic Tampa Theatre. Festival tickets and passes are available online at tiglff.com/film-festival/film-festival-passes.
TIGLFF will kick off with a screening of “Sell By,” a charming ensemble comedy about navigating a loving but boring relationship, and continues with films of every genre — drama, horror, sports, documentary — that explore LGBTQ identity, community, and history all over the world. Directors, producers, and cast members of various films will be in attendance, and community and panel discussions will follow selected films.
There will also be performances by prominent LGBTQ filmmakers and comedians, including Rachel Paulson, Del Shores, and Suzanne Westenhoefer.
“I’m so proud of how far the festival has come,” said Ed Lally, co-president. “TIGLFF started as a three-day extension of Tampa Pride, and has grown into a preeminent nine-day celebration of global LGBTQ cinema.”
As times and technology have changed, TIGLFF is debuting a new initiative to offer viewing and filmmaking experiences to younger audience members: “Next Scene,” a free showing of short films from young filmmakers dealing with modern topics in innovative ways.
“For 30 years, our mission has to been to showcase movies that enlighten, empower and entertain,” said Mariruth Kennedy, co-president. “With a dazzling and diverse array of films coupled with new and improved outreach, the 30th anniversary TIGLFF will further that mission more than ever.”
The festival will close with a powerful documentary, “Gay Chorus Deep South,” which chronicles the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus as they travel the American South in the wake of the 2016 election. Joined by the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, the chorus brought a message of love and acceptance to communities confronting intolerance.
For a festival schedule, program, ticketing, and other information, visit tiglff.com.
USF Symphony Orchestra to launch 2019-20 season
TAMPA — The University of South Florida Symphony Orchestra will open its 2019-20 season with a concert of orchestral magic Sunday, Oct. 13, 2 p.m., at the USF Concert Hall, 3755 USF Holly Drive, Tampa.
Led by William W. Wiedrich, conductor, the program will begin with Ralph Vaughan Williams’s suite from “The Wasps.” Honoring the late Michael Colgrass, artist percussion soloists will be featured in his “Deja Vu” concerto. The concert concludes with the energetic fervor of Respighi’s sonic masterpiece, “Roman Festivals.”
Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or by calling 813-974-2323.
The Finns to perform at the Scottish American Society Hall
DUNEDIN — As part of the Haggis Celtic Concerts series, the Finns will perform Saturday, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m., at the Scottish American Society Hall, 917 Louden Ave., Dunedin.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. Visit www.eventbrite.com or purchase tickets at The Celtic Shop of Dunedin, 354 Main St., Dunedin. For information, visit www.haggiscelticconcerts.com.
The brothers, Hugh and Ciaran, have an impressive list of achievements since officially forming in 2017. Songwriting is of huge importance to them and they have been internationally recognized for their original and uplifting songs. The Finns are creating some of the most exciting music in Ireland right now with their rootsy sounds of banjo, acoustic guitars and harmonicas on top of close harmonies. The Finns music is honest, catchy, and has explosive energy.
The series was created to bring the best of Scottish and Irish traditional music to Dunedin. Launched in May 2018, to date the series has presented a number of touring performers to the city. For information, visit www.facebook.com/HaggisCelticConcerts.
The Dixie Chaps to perform
CLEARWATER – The Suncoast Jazz Society will present Bobby Tess and the Dixie Chaps Sunday, Oct. 20, 2:30 to 5 p.m., at the Cove Cay Golf Club, 2612 Cove Cay Drive, Clearwater.
Admission is $15 for society members and $20 for nonmembers. For information, call 727-215-2938 or email jazzreservations@gmail.com.
St. Pete Opera Company to present ‘Merry Widow’
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Opera Company will kick off its 14th season with Franz Lehár's “The Merry Widow,” running Oct. 18-22, at the Palladium Theater, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Performance times will be Friday, 8 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.; and Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15. Visit www.stpeteopera.org or call 727-823-2040.
The story of recently-widowed — and terribly wealthy — Hannah Glawari and the attempts by various suitors to win her affections, “The Merry Widow” is also a love story, as Hannah's once-spurned former flame, Count Danilo, now refuses to marry her. There's government intrigue, a conspiracy, comedic dialogue and plenty of heart-stopping waltzes in the grand ballrooms of Paris.
“The Merry Widow” will be performed in English by a cast of professional opera singers, fully staged, with live orchestral accompaniment conducted by Mark Sforzini, St. Pete Opera artistic director.
In the lead role is New York soprano Kelli Butler.
Syd Entel Galleries to present ‘Please, Touch the Art’
SAFETY HARBOR — An opening reception for “Please, Touch the Art” will take place Friday, Oct. 4, 4 to 7 p.m., at Syd Entel Galleries/Susan Benjamin Glass Etc., 247 Main St., Safety Harbor.
“Please, Touch the Art” is a collective of artists in all mediums, including art, glass and jewelry. Jewelry artist Lonnie Hopkins will be on hand for the reception. The show continues through Oct. 26.
This show is curated with the intention to engage your tactile curiosity.
Hopkins, the featured Tampa jewelry artist, is familiar with the importance of texture. Her beautiful, industrial jewelry is handcrafted sterling silver, and begs to be worn. Each piece is one of a kind and a piece of art to be treasured.
Russian painter Maya Eventov offers paintings that seem more like sculptures on canvas. Her use of the pallet knife allows her to build, shape and carve her subjects to life.
Andrew Madvin of Axiom Glass lends his strong and experienced aesthetic as our featured glass artists. His series of thorn vessels and bowls are breathtakingly solid with a delicate curvature, pushing the modern edge. The show also features his mixed media sculpture of glass and wood, which is engaging with its contrast of texture.
Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For information, call 727-725-1808 or email Linda@sydentelgalleries.com.
German American Society to host Oktoberfest
PINELLAS PARK — One of the Tampa Bay area’s most authentic German Oktoberfest celebrations will be presented Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 4 through 19, 5 p.m., beneath a big tent behind the German American Society, 8098 66th St. N., Pinellas Park.
The annual event features authentic German food and sweets, imported German beer, and live oompah bands and dancing. Admission is $10 a person.
“We always strive to provide the most authentic Octoberfest experience,” said Jay Salamon, president of the German American Society. “Our food is cooked the way we do it in Germany. Our goal is to bring a little bit of Germany to Tampa Bay.”
Festival highlights include a parade and key tapping ceremony, folk dancers from the Gulf Coast Enzianer, music and dancing, daily raffle drawing, homemade German food, many varieties of German beer, popular German vendors and a strolling German accordionist.
Proceeds benefit the not-for-profit German American Society of Pinellas County, founded 68 years ago in 1951 and dedicated to “preserve, promote and advance the rich traditions and culture brought to America from German speaking lands. For information, visit www.germantampa.com/longest-running-oktoberfest/.
Friction Farm to perform at library
PALM HARBOR — Modern-folk music duo Friction Farm, a husband-and-wife team of traveling troubadours, will perform Sunday, Oct. 13, at East Lake Community Library, 4125 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor.
Aidan Quinn and Christine Stay combine storytelling, social commentary and humor to create songs of everyday life, local heroes, and quirky observations. They have been Kerrville New Folk finalists, Falcon Ridge Emerging Artists, and South Florida Folk Festival Songwriter winners.
Friction Farm's latest CD, “So Many Stars,” which reached No. 6 on the Folk Radio chart, was inspired by their travels across the country witnessing the collision of strong political polarity with personal kindness, the intersection of fragility and breathtaking beauty. From ballads to anthems, each song is filled with harmony and hope.
Friction Farm will present songs inspired by books, perfect for a library. They will share the circuitous creative path from book to song in a show that strives to be entertaining for book and music lovers alike.
Mad with Power to play Sunset Beach Concert Series
TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Springs Recreation Division, Advent Health North Pinellas and Gulf Coast Air Conditioning and Energy Improvement will present an evening with Mad with Power Thursday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m., at Sunset Beach, 1800 Gulf Road, Tarpon Springs.
The concert is part of this year’s Sunset Beach Concert Series. The series offers an opportunity for music lovers to enjoy a night under the stars while listening to live performances that cover multiple genres, from today’s dance and pop to classic disco, funk and rock. The Sunset Beach Music Series will run through November on the first Thursday of the month.
The event is free. Overflow parking and shuttle will be at Tarpon Springs High School. A shuttle runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Refreshments will be available to purchase. Pets and alcohol are prohibited.
For information, visit TSRDonline.com or call 727-942-5628.