TAMPA — Jim Gaffigan will bring his “Dark Pale Tour” to the Tampa Bay on Feb. 9-11 in the Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Performances will be Thursday and Friday, 7 p.m.; and Saturday, 7 and 9:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $29.75. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
Gaffigan is a six-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, three-time Emmy winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life.
A top 10 comedian according to Forbes’ 2019 comedy list, Gaffigan released his eighth stand-up special, “The Pale Tourist,” on Amazon. He was also recently awarded for being the first comedian to reach 1 billion streams on Pandora.
His ninth stand-up special, “Comedy Monster,” premiered on Netflix last December.
Up next, Gaffigan will be seen as the lead in the sci-fi dramedy, “Linoleum,” and he will star as Mr. Smee in Disney’s “Peter Pan and Wendy,” opposite Jude Law and Yara Shahidi. He will also co-star with Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, James Marsden, and Hugh Grant in Netflix’s “Unfrosted,” and he co-stars in the independent film “Susie Searches.”
HBO Max recently announced Gaffigan has joined the cast of “Full Circle,” a limited series from Steve Soderbergh and Ed Solomon that follows an investigation into a botched kidnapping connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York.
Gaffigan was also recently heard in Disney/Pixar’s highly anticipated film, “Luca,” opposite Jacob Tremblay and Maya Rudolph.
Other film credits include “Three Kings,” “Super Troopers” and “Chappaquiddick.” Gaffigan enjoyed a pivotal year in 2019, appearing in eight films, three which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival including “Troop Zero” with Viola Davis and Alison Janney, “Them That Follow” and “Light from Light.”
In addition to two seasons of “The Jim Gaffigan Show,” which he wrote and produced with wife Jeannie, and his stand-up comedy specials, Gaffigan has guest-starred on many television comedies and dramas, ranging from “Portlandia” and “Bob’s Burgers” to the HBO cult hit “Flight of the Concords” to dramatic roles in “Law & Order.”
Gaffigan regularly does humorous commentaries on CBS Sunday Morning, for which he has won three Emmys. In 2018, he served as master of ceremony at The Al Smith Memorial dinner.
n 2015, Gaffigan performed for Pope Francis and more than 1 million attendees at the Festival of Families in Philadelphia.