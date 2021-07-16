CLEARWATER — Tommy DeCarlo will perform “The Music of Boston” Saturday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
The performance also will feature “American Idol” singer Rudy Cardenas performing “The Music of Journey.” Tickets, starting at $39, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Born in Rome, New York, DeCarlo’s interest in music began in elementary school when he joined the school choir. As a young teenager, he taught himself to play piano and began to listen to Boston.
“I absolutely loved Brad’s voice and it gave me hope and inspiration at times in my life when I needed it,” DeCarlo said in a press release promoting the show. “It wasn’t like I was trying to sing like Brad, it was just that I love to sing along with him.”
His journey that led to Boston happened many years later when in 2007 he posted Boston cover songs and other music on his Myspace page and even wrote a song in honor of Brad Delp upon his passing. Hearing of a tribute being planned, DeCarlo reached out to the band, offering to sing should they need any additional vocalists.
“I sent an email to the Boston camp which included covers of the songs ‘Smokin'’ and ‘Don't Look Back,’ never thinking I’d get a reply,” he explained.
Several weeks later, Boston founding member Tom Scholz happened to hear DeCarlo’s cover of “Don’t Look Back.”
“I haven’t heard anyone else sing like that in 35 years,” Scholz said. He contacted DeCarlo and invited him to come and sing a few songs at the Brad Delp tribute. DeCarlo was asked to join Boston on their 2008 tour and has sung on every tour since.
In 2012, Tommy co-founded the band DeCarlo with his son, Tommy Jr. They released their original debut album “Lightning Strikes Twice” in 2020, earning them a featured article in popular Billboard Magazine as 2021 Grammy contenders. Their chart-topping hit “You Are the Fire” went viral on streaming platforms world-wide shortly after its release.
Born in Venezuela and raised in Colorado, Cardenas is no stranger to music and loved performing from the get-go. In 2000, Cardenas graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a degree in vocal performance, and then moved to New York where he landed roles in the musicals “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
Cardenas eventually made his way west to Seattle and joined the award-winning group M-Pact. The group decided to move to Los Angeles and in 2005 M-Pact was named vocal group of the year by L.A. Music Awards.
Cardenas is perhaps best known as a season six finalist on “American Idol.” He auditioned in Seattle. The then-28-year-old was contestant No. 59,576. He moved on to Los Angeles and sang the Journey rock classic “Open Arms” at the Kodak Theatre in front of a national TV audience and the three judges.
Cardenas has spent the last 15 years in the LA music scene performing musical genres including rock, classical, jazz and Latin to create a sound all his own. He works in the LA session scene lending his vocals to TV and film projects like “Family Guy,” “Modern Family,” “Spider-Man” and more.
Cardenas’ most recent album, “Waiting for Monday,” was released last year via Frontiers Music.