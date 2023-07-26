ST. PETERSBURG — The Supervillains will perform Friday, Aug. 4, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
This is a free event. Gates open at 8 p.m. Visit www.jannuslive.com or call 727-565-0550.
Hailing from St. Cloud, the Supervillains formed in 1996 when high school friends Scott "Skart" Suldo and Dominic "Dom" Maresco teamed up to perform locally.
As a duo, they released a self-titled EP in 2000.
Since then, the Supervillains have transformed into a 5-piece outfit, performing reggae and ska/punk. They have released nine studio albums, beginning with “Horseshoes and Handgrenades” in 2002. “Nice Things,” their most recent studio album, was released in 2017 on Law Records.
More recently, the band released their “Drones” EP on their own label, Rah Rah Rah Records. The EP was recorded during the COVID-19 lockdown and is a follow-up to the “Robots” EP, released in 2012.
Bands Ichronic and Neverless also will perform.