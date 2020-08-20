The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Most movie theaters remain closed at this time and many film releases have been moved to future dates or delayed indefinitely. However, some films will be released digitally via video on demand.
‘The One and Only Ivan’
- Genre: Animation and family
- Cast: Angelina Jolie, Bryan Cranston, Ramon Rodriguez, Sam Rockwell, Brooklynn Prince, Ariana Greenblatt, Helen Mirren, Danny DeVito, Indira Varma, and Eleanor Matsuura
- Director: Thea Sharrock
- Rated: PG
An adaptation of the award-winning book about one very special gorilla, Disney’s “The One and Only Ivan” is an unforgettable tale about the beauty of friendship, the power of visualization and the significance of the place one calls home.
Ivan is a 400-pound silverback gorilla who shares a communal habitat in a suburban shopping mall with Stella the elephant, Bob the dog, and various other animals. He has few memories of the jungle where he was captured, but when a baby elephant named Ruby arrives, it touches something deep within him. Ivan begins to question his life, where he comes from and where he ultimately wants to be. The heartwarming adventure, which comes to the screen in an impressive hybrid of live-action and CGI, is based on Katherine Applegate’s bestselling book, which won numerous awards upon its publication in 2013, including the Newbery Medal.
“The One and Only Ivan” is set to be released on Disney+ on Aug. 21.
‘Tesla’
- Genre: Biography
- Cast: Ethan Hawke, Kyle MacLachlan, Eve Hewson, Jim Gaffigan, Hannah Gross, Josh Hamilton, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and James Urbaniak
- Director: Michael J. Almereyda
- Rated: PG-13
Brilliant, visionary Nikola Tesla (Ethan Hawke) fights an uphill battle to bring his revolutionary electrical system to fruition, then faces thornier challenges with his new system for worldwide wireless energy.
The film tracks Tesla’s uneasy interactions with his fellow inventor Thomas Edison (Kyle MacLachlan) and his patron George Westinghouse (Jim Gaffigan). Another thread traces Tesla’s sidewinding courtship of financial titan J.P. Morgan (Donnie Keshawarz), whose daughter Anne (Eve Hewson) takes a more than casual interest in the inventor. Anne analyzes and presents the story as it unfolds, offering a distinctly modern voice to this scientific period drama which, like its subject, defies convention.
“Tesla” will be released Aug. 21 by IFC Films.
‘Chemical Hearts’
- Genre: Drama and romance
- Cast: Lili Reinhart, Austin Abrams, Sarah Jones, Bruce Altman, Kara Young, C.J. Hoff, and Coral Peña
- Director: Richard Tanne
- Rated: R
Seventeen-year-old Henry Page (Austin Abrams) has never been in love. He fancies himself a romantic, but the kind of once-in-a-lifetime love he’s been hoping for just hasn’t happened yet.
Then, on the first day of senior year, he meets transfer student Grace Town (Lili Reinhart) and it seems all that is about to change. When Grace and Henry are chosen to co-edit the school paper, he is immediately drawn to the mysterious newcomer. As he learns the heartbreaking secret that has changed her life, he finds himself falling in love with her — or at least the person he thinks she is.
“Chemical Hearts” will be released Aug. 21 by Amazon Studios.
‘Unhinged’
- Genre: Thriller and action
- Cast: Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson and Austin P. McKenzie
- Director: Derrick Borte
- Rated: R
Academy Award winner Russell Crowe stars in “Unhinged,” a timely psychological thriller that explores the fragile balance of a society pushed to the edge, taking something we've all experienced — road rage — to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion.
Rachel (Caren Pistorius) is running late to work when she has an altercation at a traffic light with a stranger (Crowe) whose life has left him feeling powerless and invisible. Soon, Rachel finds herself, and everyone she loves, the target of a man who decides to make one last mark upon the world by teaching her a series of deadly lessons. What follows is a dangerous game of cat and mouse that proves you never know just how close you are to someone who is about to become unhinged.
“Unhinged” was theatrically released by Solstice Studios July 16 in Germany, and is scheduled to be released in the United States on Aug. 21.
‘The Pale Door’
- Genre: Horror and western
- Cast: Devin Druid, Zachary Knighton, Pat Healy, Melora Walters, Bill Sage, Stan Shaw, Noah Segan, Tina Parker, and Natasha Bassett
- Director: Aaron B. Koontz
- Not rated
The Dalton gang finds shelter in a seemingly uninhabited ghost town after a train robbery goes south. Seeking help for their wounded leader, they are surprised to stumble upon a welcoming brothel in the town’s square. But the beautiful women who greet them are actually a coven of witches with very sinister plans for the unsuspecting outlaws — and the battle between good and evil is just beginning.
Released by RLJE, “The Pale Door” will be released Aug. 21 in select theaters and via video on demand through Shudder.