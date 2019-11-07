A number of new movies will hit theaters this week, including the following films opening in wide release:
‘Midway’
- Genre: Drama, action and war
- Cast: Woody Harrelson, Mandy Moore, Luke Evans, Patrick Wilson, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, Dennis Quaid, Keean Johnson, Tadanobu Asano, Ed Skrein, Darren Criss and Alexander Ludwig
- Director: Roland Emmerich
- Rated: PG-13
“Midway” centers on the Battle of Midway, a clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy which marked a pivotal turning point in the Pacific Theater during WWII.
The film, based on the real-life events of this heroic feat, tells the story of the leaders and sailors who used their instincts, fortitude and bravery to overcome the odds.
‘Doctor Sleep’
- Genre: Thriller, horror and suspense
- Cast: Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Zahn McClarnon, Carl Lumbly, Alex Essoe, Kyliegh Curran, Bruce Greenwood, Emily Alyn Lind and Jacob Tremblay
- Director: Mike Flanagan
- Rated: R
Stephen King’s “Doctor Sleep” continues the story of Danny Torrance, 40 years after his terrifying stay at the Overlook Hotel in “The Shining.”
Still irrevocably scarred by the trauma he endured as a child at the Overlook, Dan Torrance has fought to find some semblance of peace. But that peace is shattered when he encounters Abra, a courageous teenager with her own powerful extrasensory gift, known as the “shine.” Instinctively recognizing that Dan shares her power, Abra has sought him out, desperate for his help against the merciless Rose the Hat and her followers, the True Knot, who feed off the shine of innocents in their quest for immortality. Forming an unlikely alliance, Dan and Abra engage in a brutal life-or-death battle with Rose. Abra’s innocence and fearless embrace of her shine compel Dan to call upon his own powers as never before —at once facing his fears and reawakening the ghosts of the past.
‘Last Christmas’
- Genre: Comedy and romance
- Cast: Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding and Emma Thompson
- Director: Paul Feig
- Rated: PG-13
Kate harrumphs around London, a bundle of bad decisions accompanied by the jangle of bells on her shoes, another irritating consequence from her job as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop.
Tom seems too good to be true when he walks into her life and starts to see through so many of Kate’s barriers. As London transforms into the most wonderful time of the year, nothing should work for these two. But sometimes, you gotta let the snow fall where it may, you gotta listen to your heart … and you gotta have faith.
“Last Christmas” features the music of George Michael, including the bittersweet holiday classic of the film’s title.
‘Playing with Fire’
- Genre: Comedy and family
- Cast: John Cena and Brianna Hildebrand
- Director: Andy Fickman
- Rated: PG
When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of expert firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings in the path of an encroaching wildfire, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet — babysitters.
Unable to locate the children’s parents, the firefighters have their lives, jobs and even their fire depot turned upside down and quickly learn that kids — much like fires — are wild and unpredictable.
The following will open in limited release. It may be several weeks before these films appear in local movie theaters.
‘Honey Boy’
- Genre: Drama and biography
- Cast: Shia LaBeouf, Lucas Hedges, Noah Jupe and Maika Monroe
- Director: Alma Har’el
- Rated: R
From a screenplay by Shia LaBeouf, based on his own experiences, award-winning filmmaker Alma Har'el brings to life a young actor's stormy childhood and early adult years as he struggles to reconcile with his father and deal with his mental health.
Fictionalizing his ascent to stardom, and subsequent crash-landing into rehab and recovery, Har'el casts Noah Jupe and Lucas Hedges as Otis Lort, navigating different stages in a frenetic career. LaBeouf takes on the therapeutic challenge of playing a version of his own father, an ex-rodeo clown and a felon.
Dancer-singer FKA twigs makes her feature-film debut, playing neighbor and kindred spirit to the younger Otis in their garden-court motel home.
‘Let It Snow’
- Genre: Romance
- Cast: Kiernan Shipka, Shameik Moore, Jacob Batalon, Isabela Merced, Odeya Rush, Matthew Nozska, Matthew Noszka, Liv Hewson, Miles Robbins, Anna Akana and Joan Cusack
- Director: Luke Snellin
- Rated: PG-13
A snowstorm hits a small town on a cold Christmas Eve, affecting the friendships, love lives and futures of several high school seniors.