CLEARWATER — Trisha Yearwood will perform Friday, Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $93.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Earlier this year, Yearwood announced her “Every Girl on Tour,” a string of concert dates visiting 22 major cities. The tour kicked off Oct. 3 in Nashville, Tennessee. It will conclude Dec. 8 in Naples. For a complete list of tour dates, visit www.trishayearwood.com.
The tour’s name comes from Yearwood’s song “Every Girl in This Town,” the lead-off single from “Every Girl,” her 12th studio album. “Every Girl,” released in August, is her first album of original music since 2007’s “Heaven, Heartache and the Power of Love.”
“I can’t wait to take my tour solo for the first time in five years,” said Yearwood. “I’ve been absolutely overwhelmed by the positive response to ‘Every Girl in This Town’ and, as enthusiastic as folks are about my new music and the upcoming tour, I don’t think there is anyone more excited than me.”
The new album follows on the heels of the 2019 Frank Sinatra homage “Let’s Be Frank.” Yearwood previously joined forces with husband Garth Brooks on his 2014-2017 sold out world tour.
Upon its release, “Every Girl in This Town” marked Yearwood’s highest debut and biggest add day of her career. The hit song is Billboard’s Highest Female Debut of 2019 on the Country Airplay Chart, coming in at No. 21, and the No. 4 Highest Billboard Country Radio Debut in 2019. It was also Billboard’s No. 1 Greatest Gainer on the Country Airplay Chart for the week. Additionally, Mediabase reports the second highest female debut and eighth highest debut all country of 2019.
Following three decades in the spotlight; numerous Grammy, CMA and ACM awards to her name; countless multiplatinum certifications; and millions of fans entertained, the same passion still motivates and moves Yearwood. The singer, actress, author, chef, personality and entrepreneur derives deep fulfillment from simply walking up to a microphone and pouring her heart out by way of a celebrated powerhouse voice.
At the same time, she remains a timeless entertainer whose influence permeates multiple facets of culture. Beyond 12 studio albums, she hosts the Emmy Award-winning Food Network hit “Trisha’s Southern Kitchen” and her Facebook Live pre-show, “T’s Coffee Talk.” At the forefront of a veritable lifestyle empire, she penned three New York Times-bestselling cookbooks and has designed cookware, furniture, home accessories, and area rugs. Yearwood has also collaborated with Williams Sonoma on her signature best-selling cocktail mixes like “Summer in a Cup,” “Autumn in a Cup,” and “Christmas in a Cup” as well as a variety of food products ranging from a signature biscuit mix to a complete Thanksgiving dinner.