The Spazmatics to perform at CPPAC
LARGO — The Spazmatics will take the stage Saturday, Aug. 8, 8 p.m., in the Parkview Terrace at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tables of four are available for purchase as a package for $80. Visit www.LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
The Spazmatics promise to take concertgoers straight back to the 1980s. In terms of ’80s music, the band is said to deliver the ultimate experience. Lending their trademark nerdy charm to performing some of the biggest hits of the decade, band members have perfected their “geek choreography” and “spaztic” movements. They add a unique dimension to their performance, demonstrating the common ties between ’80s new wave and today’s popular music.
For those who fell in love with the sounds of ’80s, an evening with the Spazmatics live is a nostalgic trip down memory lane.
The show is part of the Parkview Terrace Summer Concert Series. Attendees can experience live entertainment again as they social distance with friends and family. The three-show series will showcase the Central Park Performing Arts Center's newest venue, the Parkview Terrace. Underneath a beautiful oak tree canopy and overlooking Largo Central Park, the new venue will have gated entry and extend across the portico. Fencing will be installed around the venue for the duration of the concert series, and tickets will be required for entry. Food for purchase, cash bar service and restrooms will be available indoors. There is an ATM onsite.
FWP to present next program in virtual concert series
CLEARWATER — As Florida works its way into reopening safely, the all-stars of the Francis Wilson Playhouse are serving up a summer full of Friday night virtual concerts.
Next up on the calendar will be “Disney on Broadway,” set for Friday, Aug. 14, 8 p.m. To watch, visit franciswilsonplayhouse.org/VirtualConcerts.
Presented on select Friday nights, the concerts are keeping FWP audiences entertained and helping patrons maintain contact with this diverse troupe of talented local entertainers. The performers have missed their audiences and were delighted with the response to their first live streaming event on May 8 that featured songs from a wide variety of Broadway shows. Several of the final performances of FWP’s 90th season had to be postponed to the summer of 2021 due to social distancing concerns, and the support of the first virtual concert’s audience was gratifying.
Other shows presented in recent months as part of the concert series include “Comedy Tonight,” “Summer Holiday” and “Radio Days.” These shows also may be viewed online at franciswilsonplayhouse.org/virtualconcerts/#rewatch.
All scheduled live performances through the end of the year have been rescheduled for the beginning of the 92nd season. For more information about Francis Wilson Playhouse, visit franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
Benatar & Giraldo concert postponed
CLEARWATER – The Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo concert originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, has been postponed.
Tickets will be honored for the new date, which will be announced at a later time.
“Safety is first and foremost for our amazing fans and crew,” Benatar and Giraldo said in a statement posted to their website. “Due to the ongoing public health concerns it’s no longer possible for us to tour safely this year. Our decision to reschedule 2020 shows for 2021 … though disappointing, is necessary. We look forward to touring again in 2021 and hope to provide more details as soon as we are able. Keep an eye on our all social media accounts and website for updates. Thank you for your patience and understanding in these challenging times. Stay safe, stay healthy and we’ll see you out there."
For more information, please visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/publichealth.
Jake Shimabukuro reschedules Capitol Theatre show
CLEARWATER – The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced the Jake Shimabukuro concert scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m. has been rescheduled. Tickets will be honored on the new date, Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 8 p.m.
Tickets priced at $48, $38 and $25 are only available by visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. Tickets are on sale now.
With only four strings, Shimabukuro is a humble master whose mission is to connect and inspire people. Whether one on one or in front of an audience of thousands, Jake shares a deep emotional connection with the listener that is open, magical and transcendent.
Often referred to as the Miles Davis, Jimi Hendrix, Bruce Lee and Michael Jordan of his craft, Jake delivers performances around the world with an out-of-the-box blend of stunning virtuosity, deep musicality and a natural entertainer's flair.
EOT, CPPAC announce season changes due to pandemic
LARGO – Due to the ever-changing world climate, Eight O’Clock Theatre and the Central Park Performing Arts Center have been working hard in order to make the best and safest possible plan for what the next season will look like.
“We will continue to proceed – with extreme caution – with two main changes,” a press release stated. “We do not feel comfortable having casts rehearse in large numbers, as this would remove the possibility of maintaining social distancing and would increase risks tremendously. Thankfully, we were able to accomplish some very exciting changes in our lineup and trust that you will be equally excited about our ‘small’ shows.”
The center has made the decision to maintain the cabaret-style seating plan for the entire season making audience social distancing possible. For those who have renewed their season tickets, the box office will be calling to discuss cabaret seating arrangements. Those who would still like to renew may call the box office at 727-587-6793 as soon as possible to lock in seats. All seating choices from last season will be held for next season, when the venue hopes to be able to resume normal theatre-style seating.