ST. PETE BEACH — American Craft Endeavors, producer of some of the region’s finest juried art shows and craft festivals, will help usher in summer by bringing skilled crafters to Pinellas for a two-day free event. The final St. Pete Beach craft festival of the season will showcase unique and handcrafted fine art and crafts from more than 60 Florida-based and national craft artists.
The 28th annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival will be presented Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. Admission is free. For event information, visit www.artfestival.com.
What could be better than enjoying a stroll along Corey Avenue while perusing hundreds of handmade creations? This annual tradition returns with artisan-created pottery, jewelry, paintings, and more.
The popular, outdoor craft festival offers a chance for residents and visitors to peruse and shop for practical and whimsical works of quality, handmade art while enjoying the beautiful Florida weather. The free event is pet friendly for leashed animals, and includes a full green market of live plants, handmade soaps, edibles and more. Each artisan is on-site during the entire festival, allowing patrons to meet and discover the techniques and inspirations behind each piece.
In addition to providing a showcase for Florida artisans and crafters, the festival also supports the local economy. A portion of the proceeds benefits the St. Pete Beach Corey Area Merchants Association.
Among the vendors whose work will be on display at the event is Catherine Benoot-D’haveloos of St. Petersburg. Originally from Belgium, she moved to the United States more than 20 years ago. She is St. Pete’s only “button artist,” and sources her medium from throughout Europe. Using upcycled busts, mannequins, string and other materials, she sculpts 3D works to inspire creativity and promote happiness.
Cheryll Grogan has been a Gulfport resident for 28 years. Before, during and after stints in the U.S. Army and Postal Service, she created and studied art, earning her BFA with a concentration in photography. While still employed at the post office, she continued to create and show her artwork on a freelance basis, including murals and photos.
Grogan felt confident enough in her abilities to jump ship and become a self-employed artist over 10 years ago. She travels widely, displaying and selling artwork at shows throughout the country. Locally, she has shown her work at many Gulfport festivals and events, as well as St. Petersburg’s Mainsail Art Festival. She has been a featured artist at the Dunedin Art Harvest and Palm Harbor Art Festival.
Yvonne Dundore of Groveland uses paints to pour or design contemporary works of art that she then mixes with resins before shaping into coasters, cutting boards and basket tops. This is her American Craft Endeavors debut show.
Clearwater resident Charles P. Bahringer is an American-born, award-winning contemporary metals jewelry artisan. Originally an architecture major at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Bahringer changed direction after he took just a few fine art jewelry classes.
“I went to college with the idea that I would become an architect but I wanted to take some jewelry making classes so I could make my own wedding rings if I ever got married someday," he said in a press release from American Craft Endeavors. “I took a few classes and fell in love with it so I eventually changed over to metalsmithing and jewelry design."
After college, Bahringer owned and operated his own custom fine jewelry store for 13 years before being introduced to contemporary metals by winning multiple international alternative metal jewelry competitions. Since then, he has crafted in titanium, stainless steel and other contemporary/alternative metals along with silver and gold. Bahringer has designed and developed products for companies such as Tiffany & Co., Harry Winston, Marc Ecko, Calvin Klein, Dockers, Tommy Bahama, NASCAR, NFL, and the World Series of Poker winner bracelet.
Vermont wood-carver and mixed media artist Timothy Gillespie enjoys creating unique wildlife art. He is a self-taught artist who has mastered the creation of interlocking puzzles, stained glass inlays and steampunk art.
About American Craft Endeavors:
American Craft Endeavors produces high-end juried craft shows in many of Florida’s vibrant downtown areas and popular tourist destinations including the Downtown Stuart Craft Festival, Downtown Dunedin Art and Craft Festivals, and the Downtown Sarasota Craft Festivals, among others. The group’s founders personally select unique, culture rich cities for their show locations providing a complete outdoor experience unmatched by other festivals. All crafters are hand-selected from hundreds of applicants in order to ensure a superior event featuring diverse art media and the highest quality of original handmade crafts.
For information, visit www.artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.