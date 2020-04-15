The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Many movie theaters have either closed or are running at limited capacity. Many film releases have been moved to future dates or delayed indefinitely. The following films are scheduled to be released via video on demand.
‘My Spy’
- Genre: Comedy, action and adventure
- Cast: Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal, and Ken Jeong
- Director: Peter Segal
- Rated: PG-13
“My Spy” follows JJ (Dave Bautista), a hardened CIA operative who has been demoted and finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl named Sophie (Chloe Coleman) and has been sent undercover begrudgingly to surveil her family.
When Sophie discovers hidden cameras in her apartment, she uses her tech savviness to locate where the surveillance operation is set. In exchange for not blowing JJ’s cover, Sophie convinces him to spend time with her and teach her to be a spy. Despite his reluctance, JJ finds he is no match for Sophie’s disarming charm and wit.
The film will be released digitally through Amazon on April 17.
‘Promising Young Woman’
- Genre: Drama and comedy
- Cast: Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Adam Brody, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Sam Richardson, and Molly Shannon
- Director: Emerald Fennell
- Rated: R
From visionary director Emerald Fennell comes a new take on revenge.
Everyone said Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a promising young woman ... until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie’s life is what it appears to be: She’s wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she’s living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story.
‘The Quarry’
- Genre: Drama and crime
- Cast: Shea Whigham and Michael Shannon
- Director: Scott Teems
- Rated: R
From the novel by Damon Galgut comes this searing thriller, a tale of sin and redemption set in the wilds of Texas.
After murdering a traveling preacher, a fugitive drifter (Shea Whigham, Joker) travels to a small town and poses as the man he killed. Though the congregation loves the drifter’s sermons of forgiveness, the local police chief (Michael Shannon) is suspicious of the man. Soon a gruesome discovery at a local quarry forces the killer to fight for his freedom.
Lionsgate will release the film on demand on April 17.
‘Selah and the Spades’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Lovie Simone, Celeste O'Connor, Jharrel Jerome, Gina Torres, and Jesse Williams
- Director: Tayarisha Poe
- Rated: R
In the closed world of an elite Pennsylvania boarding school, Haldwell, the student body is run by five factions.
Selah Summers (Lovie Simone), a 17-year-old, runs the most dominant group, the Spades, with unshakable poise, as they cater to the most classic of vices and supply students with coveted, illegal alcohol and pills. Tensions between the factions escalate, and when Selah’s best friend and right hand Maxxie (Jharrel Jerome) becomes distracted by a new love, Selah takes on a protégée, enamored sophomore Paloma (Celeste O'Connor), to whom she imparts her wisdom on ruling the school.
But with graduation looming and Paloma proving an impressively quick study, Selah’s fears turn sinister as she grapples with losing the control by which she defines herself.
Amazon will debut the film April 17.
‘Sergio’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Wagner Moura, Ana de Armas, Garret Dillahunt, Clemens Schick, and Will Dalton
- Director: Greg Barker
- Rated: R
Charismatic and complex, Sergio Vieira de Mello (Wagner Moura) has spent the majority of his storied career as a top UN diplomat working in the world’s most unstable regions, deftly navigating deals with presidents, revolutionaries, and war criminals for the sake of protecting the lives of ordinary people. But just as he readies himself for a simpler life with the woman he loves (Ana de Armas), Sergio takes one last assignment — in Baghdad, newly plunged into chaos following the U.S. invasion. The assignment is meant to be brief, until a bomb blast causes the walls of the UN headquarters to come literally crashing down upon him, setting into motion a gripping life-or-death struggle. Inspired by a true story, “Sergio” is a sweeping drama focused on a man pushed to his physical and emotional limits as he’s forced to confront his own divisive choices about ambition, family, and his capacity to love.
Netflix will debut the film April 17.