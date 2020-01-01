ST. PETERSBURG — “We’ve Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered,” a show celebrating the Carpenters’ 50th anniversary, will be presented Wednesday, Jan. 8, 7:30 p.m., at The Duke Energy Center for the Arts-Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $30. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.themahaffey.com.
In 1969, A&M Records signed a sister and brother duo called the Carpenters. They released their debut album “Offering,” later re-titled “Ticket to Ride,” leading the way for the pair to become one of the most successful recording acts of all time.
Coinciding with the 50th anniversary year of that monumental signing and album debut, “We've Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered,” a successful touring show based upon the Carpenters' music and as well as their story, is on the road bringing audiences a behind-the-scenes portrait of the musical career of siblings Karen and Richard Carpenter.
The show has brought the music of the Carpenters to U.S. audiences since it first hit the road in 2013. The production is the brainchild of Canadian singer Michelle Berting Brett, who also stars in the show. She created the show after being told repeatedly that she sounded like the late Karen Carpenter. What began as a cabaret show with Berting Brett accompanied by a pianist has grown into a touring theatrical production that has played performing arts centers and concert halls as well as multiple engagements in Las Vegas, New York and Atlantic City. Produced by Berting Brett's husband Mark Brett, the show is now backed by a Nashville band under the direction of Harry Sharpe.
The Carpenters sold more than 100 million records worldwide. The Carpenter family, including then 16-year-old Richard and 13-year-old Karen, moved from New Haven, Connecticut, in 1963 to the town of Downey, California, near Los Angeles. Both siblings attended Downey High School where Richard, already an accomplished pianist, came to the attention of the school band's director, and Karen played glockenspiel in the marching band to get out of gym class. She later switched to the drums and began singing with a jazz trio formed with her brother and a school friend. By 1969, the Carpenters were signed to A&M Records, and the duo would go on to release 12 studio albums, two Christmas albums, two live albums, 46 singles, and numerous compilation albums.
“We've Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered” was an official event of the fan-fueled Carpenters 50th convention held in April in the Los Angeles area that brought together some 150 Carpenters fans from all over the world. Included in the gathering’s schedule of activities was a capacity performance of the show at the Carpenters’ hometown Downey Theatre.