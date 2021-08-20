CLEARWATER — Steve Earle & The Dukes will perform Sunday, Aug. 22, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theater, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets, starting at $34.50, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
This will be the first time Steve Earle & The Dukes have hit the road since the release of their latest album “J.T.,” a tribute to Steve’s son Justin Townes Earle, who died last year. The album, released through New West Records, consists of 10 of Justin’s songs as well as one song written by Steve shortly after his son’s passing. “J.T.” features fan favorites such as "Harlem River Blues," "Far Away in Another Town" and "Champagne Corolla," along with lyrically heavy songs like "The Saint of Lost Causes" and "Turn Out My Lights."
All proceeds from “J.T.” will be put into a trust for Justin’s 3-year-old daughter, Etta.
Prior to “J.T.,” Steve Earle & The Dukes released “Ghosts of West Virginia” in 2020. That album centers on the Upper Big Branch coal mine explosion that killed 29 men in that state in 2010, making it one of the worst mining disasters in American history.
According to New West Records, when asked about what drove him to craft his deeply evocative new album, Earle said, “I thought that, given the way things are now, it was maybe my responsibility to make a record that spoke to and for people who didn’t vote the way that I did.”
In 10 deftly drawn, roughly eloquent, powerfully conveyed sonic portraits, Earle and his long-time band the Dukes explore the historical role of coal in rural communities. More than merely a question of jobs and income, mining has provided a sense of unity and meaning, patriotic pride and purpose.
“I said I wanted to speak to people that didn’t necessarily vote the way that I did,” he said, “but that doesn’t mean we don’t have anything in common. We need to learn how to communicate with each other. My involvement in this project is my little contribution to that effort. And the way to do that — and to do it impeccably — is simply to honor those guys who died at Upper Big Branch.”
Steve Earle is a worthy heir to Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark, his two supreme musical mentors. The Grammy Award-winner is one of the most acclaimed singer-songwriters of his generation. Over the course of 20 studio albums, Earle has distinguished himself as a master storyteller and his songs have been recorded by a vast array of artists, including Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Joan Baez, Emmylou Harris, the Pretenders and more.
Earle’s 1986 debut album, “Guitar Town,” is now regarded as a classic of the Americana genre and subsequent releases like “The Revolution Starts … Now” (2004), “Washington Square Serenade” (2007) and “Townes” (2009) all received Grammy Awards.