A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’
Genre: Action, adventure and comedy
Cast: James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Idris Elba, and Jim Carrey
Director: Jeff Fowler
Rated: PG
After settling in Green Hills, Sonic (Ben Schwartz) is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero.
His test comes when Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles (Idris Elba), in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, TailsColleen O’Shaughnessey), and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.
The film is scheduled for theatrical release April 8 by Paramount Pictures.
‘Ambulance’
Genre: Action and thriller
Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza González
Director: Michael Bay
Rated: R
In this thriller from director-producer Michael Bay, decorated veteran Will Sharp (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn’t — his adoptive brother Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal).
A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife’s survival on the line, Will can’t say no.
But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González) onboard. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen.
The film is scheduled to be released by Universal Pictures on April 8.
‘All the Old Knives’
Genre: Thriller
Cast: Chris Pine, Thandiwe Newton, Laurence Fishburne, and Jonathan Pryce
Director: Janus Metz Pedersen
Rated: R
When the CIA discovers one of its agents leaked information that cost more than 100 people their lives, veteran operative Henry Pelham (Chris Pine) is assigned to root out the mole from among his former officemates at the agency’s Vienna station.
His investigation takes him from Austria to England to California, where he is reunited with his one-time colleague and ex-lover Celia Harrison (Thandiwe Newton). The pair are forced to blur the lines between profession and passion in this riveting tale of global espionage, moral ambiguity and deadly betrayal.
The film is scheduled to be released in limited theaters by United Artists Releasing and on streaming on Amazon Prime Video on April 8.
‘Metal Lords’
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Jaeden Martell, Isis Hainsworth, Adrian Greensmith, Brett Gelman, and Joe Manganiello
Director: Peter Sollett
Rated: R
Two kids want to start a heavy metal band in a high school where exactly two kids care about heavy metal. Hunter (Adrian Greensmith) is a diehard metal fan who knows his history and shreds. His dream is to win the upcoming Battle of the Bands. He enlists his best friend Kevin (Jaeden Martell) to man the drums. But with schoolmates more interested in Bieber than Black Sabbath, finding a bassist is a struggle — until Kevin overhears Emily (Isis Hainsworth) playing her cello.
The motley crew must contend with school, parents, hormones and teen angst while trying to get along long enough to win the Battle of the Bands.
The film is set to be released on Netflix on April 8.
‘As They Made Us’
Genre: Comedy and drama
Cast: Candice Bergen, Dustin Hoffman, Simon Helberg and Dianna Agron
Director: Mayim Bialik
Rated: R
“As They Made Us” follows Abigail (Agron), a divorced mother of two, who is struggling to balance the dynamic forces within her dysfunctional family as she attempts to cultivate new love.
Her father Eugene (Hoffman) has a degenerative condition that he and his wife Barbara (Bergen) refuse to accept, and her brother Nathan (Helberg) has been estranged from the family for decades. A self-appointed fixer, Abigail attempts to mend her complicated family's dysfunction before it’s too late.
The film is scheduled to be released in theaters and on VOD by Quiver Distribution on April 8.
