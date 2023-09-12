TAMPA — Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey will perform Monday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
This show is sold out. For information, call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Del Rey is on the road for a limited number of concerts. The tour kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 14, in Franklin, Tennessee, and comes on the heels of a sold-out Arkansas performance and her third visit to Mexico City with two shows in August.
Del Rey has become a true icon of our time, captivating audiences worldwide with her unique blend of hauntingly beautiful melodies and evocative lyrics. Her highly anticipated ninth studio album, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” was released in March via Interscope Records/Universal Music Canada.
The album takes fans on an introspective journey through Del Rey’s signature storytelling style while showcasing her distinctive voice, poetic prowess and emotionally charged compositions that have garnered critical acclaim. Singles include “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd,” “A&W,” “The Grants,” as well as the videoclip of “Candy Necklace,” featuring Jon Batiste. The latest single, “Say Yes To Heaven,” has amassed more than 2.5 million views on YouTube.
Del Rey has a unique blend of alternative pop, dreamy melodies and poetic lyrics has earned her a dedicated fanbase worldwide.