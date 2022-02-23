CLEARWATER — Grammy Award winning recording artist Lucinda Williams will perform Saturday, March 5, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $48.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
With more than 40 years of music-making under her belt, the Louisiana-born artist is coming to Clearwater to perform and celebrate her newest album, “Good Souls Better Angels.”
“It’s all come full circle,” said Williams about her powerful new album.
After spending much of 2019 on her sold-out “Car Wheels on a Gravel Road” 20th anniversary tour, Williams has reunited with that game-changing 1998 album’s co-producer and engineer Ray Kennedy, recording “Good Souls Better Angels” with her ace touring band at his Nashville studio. Joining them as co-producer is Williams’ manager Tom Overby, to whom she’s been married for a decade and who contributed lyrics to her masterful songcraft.
“That’s what I always dreamed of — a relationship with someone I could create with,” Williams said.
The result — “Good Souls Better Angels” — is the most topical album of Williams’ career. The dangerous world we live in, the constant barrage of a frightening news cycle, depression, domestic abuse, a man without a soul, and the devil all figure prominently among its 12 tracks. “The devil comes into play quite a bit on this album,” Williams said. “I’ve always loved the imagery in Robert Johnson songs and those really dark Delta blues that are sort of biblical. I was inspired by Leonard Cohen — he dealt with that in his songs — and Bob Dylan and Nick Cave.”
While “Good Souls Better Angels” reflects many dark realities that surround us, the album is tied together with themes of perseverance, resilience and ultimately, hope.
“Because of all this crap that’s going on, it’s on the top of everybody’s minds — it’s all anybody talks about,” Williams said. “Basically, the world’s falling apart — it’s like the apocalypse. That’s where that Old Testament stuff comes from. It’s different from my other albums in that there aren’t the story songs about my childhood and all. It feels exciting.”
Williams has traveled a long road since her 1979 debut “Ramblin’ on My Mind,” followed by “Happy Woman Blues,” her first album of originals released 40 years ago. Williams says that she’s still “the same girl” except that now “I have a bigger fan base and I can afford to stay at better hotels.”
Over the course of 14 albums, three Grammy awards, and countless accolades, including Time’s Songwriter of the Year of 2001, Williams is one of our most revered artists, beloved for her singular vocals and extraordinary songs. Her recent double albums, “Down Where the Spirit Meets the Bone” (2014) and “Ghosts of Highway 20” (2016), released on her own label, received some of the best reviews of her career.
Consistently labeled as one of the greatest American songwriters, Williams is also known for her gritty and impassioned live shows that have become a staple over the course of her four-decade career. Now, at 68, Williams' career shows no signs of slowing down. One could even argue that she's in the middle of the most prolific period of her career, as her introspective lyrics and honest vocals continue to connect with fans worldwide.