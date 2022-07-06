On a Wednesday morning in May, I found myself standing on the sidewalk along Madeira Way in Madeira Beach. Gathered in front of an unpretentious storefront was a small contingent of overexcited junkies — OK, not that kind of junkie. The members of this congregation shared the kind of addiction Nicholas A. Basbanes discussed in the 1995 book “A Gentle Madness: Bibliophiles, Bibliomanes, and the Eternal Passion for Books.” All of those gathered that morning felt the same undeniable enchantment with books. We all had been stricken with what Benjamin Thomas, grandson of the founder of the American Antiquarian Society, referred to as “the gentlest of infirmities, bibliomania.”
The opportunity that drew this small crowd together was a bittersweet one: DoraLynn Books was going out of business. Bookstore owner Sean Donnelly announced that after 12 years in Madeira Beach, the store would close at the end of the May. Over those last few weeks, books — priced at $1 each — flew off the shelves. I know this because, over a three-week period, I must have made at least a dozen visits to the store. I combed the shelves, filling bags and boxes full of classic sci-fi paperbacks, first edition hard covers, and reference books. I picked up Edward Gorey and Charles Addams collections, a few old pulp magazines, and a run of “Studies in the Fantastic,” an academic journal devoted to literary fantasy, science fiction, weird tales, and magic realism published by the University of Tampa Press. Donnelly once served on the editorial board.
Closing DoraLynn Books wasn’t mandatory, but it was probably a wise decision. Eventually, the bookstore would have likely been forced to relocate as new owners develop the desirable parcel of land upon which the aging shopping strip sits. Donnelly’s isn’t the first business on the street to either shutter or move. But Donnelly estimated that finding a new storefront would double his rent. That, added to the cost of moving all his inventory, probably helped him reach his conclusion. Though he will undoubtedly miss his customers, Donnelly told me that he is ready for the next chapter in his life.
As bibliophiles know, bookstores come and go.
The new movie “Hello, Bookstore” provides an account of an independent bookstore that found itself struggling to survive during the pandemic. The film played in a handful of select theaters before premiering June 28 on demand on Amazon, Apple TV, Vudu, and other services. Directed by A.B. Zax, the documentary revolves around Matt Tannenbaum, owner of The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.
In the film, Tannenbaum admits his store is a hybrid of sorts, selling new books alongside used books. He further admits that he has a room full of books that have never actually made it onto the shelves, and that he has purchased niche books knowing that the likelihood of pairing them with the perfect customer is remote. The possibility of making that connection, though, is clearly something that he cannot resist: He measures success not in dollars but in the happiness he brings about when a customer finds the right book.
To his credit, Tannenbaum loves doing what he does for a living. An aging hippie playing the star of his own Frank Capra parable about selflessness and community, he is shown as affable and entertaining, with a devilish wit and keen intellect, and just enough absentmindedness to underscore his vulnerability in terms of running a business.
“Hello, Bookstore” flows like a stream-of-consciousness monologue from scene to scene, jumping abruptly from the pre-COVID days of autumn 2019 to the height of the pandemic in spring and summer 2020. Lacking narration, the viewer is left to sort out the sometimes-incoherent jumble of personal reflections, customer transactions, and evoked history. Whether Tannenbaum is sharing a revealing anecdote with a patron or responding to inaudible interview questions, his tone is surprisingly transfixing. The documentary shows that his business isn’t just about selling books to strangers. The Bookstore is about community and making connections with people.
The pandemic inhibited Tannenbaum’s ability to interact with his customers. Lockdowns meant business slowed to a near standstill. His curbside service, though inspiring, proved difficult to sustain. Readers and bibliophiles like to browse and converse and escape from the world’s worries into the seemingly limitless possibilities found in fictional realms scattered across bookshelves.
In “Hello, Bookstore,” Zax doesn’t retread the common theme of chain bookstores and online sellers killing off independent book traders. This isn’t a story about the beloved mom-and-pop brick-and-mortar bookseller being slowly buried by corporatization. Instead, Zax lets the viewer stroll into Tannenbaum’s world and pick pieces of his backstory, experience the challenges he faces, and discover how — in unprecedented times of need — a community can come together to save something it cherishes.
“I have always felt at home in a bookstore,” Zax said in his production notes for the film. “By that living, breathing sense of connection to stories and voices, old and new. For me, that sensation has never been stronger than inside The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts. After spending many blissful hours listening to Matt Tannenbaum's tales and watching him hold court at The Bookstore, I was struck by a vision to capture its essence: this person, this place and the community that it serves.”
When Zax began filming in 2019, he had no idea what was coming in 2020. The pandemic changed the course of his documentary.
“I only knew that it was my responsibility not to shy away from the surreal, extraordinary events unfolding around us,” he said. “What emerged in the hardship of the pandemic, more viscerally than I ever could have imagined, was the symbiosis between a community and a bookstore. That a bookstore isn't merely a whimsical place to pick out a book, it's vital to our well-being. And that we need stories now more than ever.”
In terms of filmmaking, Zax delivers a cluttered, higgledy-piggledy documentary that is heartfelt and uplifting. It is as much a confirmation of the importance of independent bookstores as it is evidence of small-town compassion. For bibliophiles, it is a must-see sketch of a bookseller who is much loved by his community.
I can’t help but draw some parallels between “Hello, Bookstore” and the loss of bookstores in Pinellas County. Before the pandemic, Lighthouse Books — formerly found on First Avenue North in St. Petersburg — relocated to Dade City. When COVID emerged, Haslam’s Book Store — that venerable old business on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg — closed its doors to wait out the storm. To this day, it remains closed, the books on its shelves frozen in time while the ghost of Jack Kerouac drifts the through deserted aisles. Despite numerous pleas from the community to reopen the store, there has been no official word on when — or if — that day will ever come.
Unlike Tannenbaum, the owner of DoraLynn Books did not feel the need to reach out to the community with a plea to save the business. Donnelly faced different circumstances in a different landscape, and he made a logical choice. If he had asked for help from the community, I would like to think Pinellas County would have answered his call. I also believe all his customers — from hardcore bibliophiles and avid readers to seasonal residents and habitual tourists — wish him only the best in all his future endeavors.
I would return every book I purchased if it would bring life back to DoraLynn Books. Today, the rooms where avid readers and book collectors once lost hours searching the shelves for treasures or escape are silent and still. Only light and shadow gain access to the empty spaces now, performing their daily dance routine across the floor.
Bookstores come and go.
Maybe it’s just me, but it feels like booksellers are becoming an endangered species. With rising inflation, property values skyrocketing, and commercial and retail leases climbing, launching any new business is intimidating. Opening a bookstore in the current political climate alone might be off-putting to many prospective entrepreneurs, knowing that there are segments of the population that would rather ban, censor, and burn books than read them.
Fortunately, Pinellas still has several independent booksellers from which to choose, such as Wilson’s Book World in St. Petersburg, Books at Park Place in South Pasadena, Back in the Day Books in Dunedin, and Tombolo Books in St. Petersburg.