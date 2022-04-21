A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘The Bad Guys’
- Genre: Computer-animated crime comedy
- Cast: Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Anthony Ramos, Craig Robinson, Awkwafina, Richard Ayoade, Zazie Beetz, Lilly Singh and Alex Borstein
- Director: Pierre Perifel
- Rated: PG
Nobody has ever failed so hard at trying to be good as the Bad Guys.
In the new action comedy from DreamWorks Animation, based on the New York Times best-selling book series, a crackerjack criminal crew of animal outlaws are about to attempt their most challenging con yet — becoming model citizens.
Never have there been five friends as infamous as the Bad Guys — dashing pickpocket Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), seen-it-all safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), chill master-of-disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), short-fused “muscle” Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos) and sharp-tongued expert hacker Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina), aka “Webs.” But when, after years of countless heists and being the world’s most-wanted villains, the gang is finally caught, Mr. Wolf brokers a deal (that he has no intention of keeping) to save them all from prison: The Bad Guys will go good.
Under the tutelage of their mentor Professor Marmalade (Richard Ayoade), an arrogant (but adorable) guinea pig, the Bad Guys set out to fool the world that they’ve been transformed. Along the way, though, Mr. Wolf begins to suspect that doing good for real may give him what he’s always secretly longed for: acceptance. So, when a new villain threatens the city, can Mr. Wolf persuade the rest of the gang to become … the Good Guys?
The film is scheduled to be released April 22 by Universal Pictures.
‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’
- Genre: Action and comedy
- Cast: Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Neil Patrick Harris and Tiffany Haddish
- Director: Tom Gormican
- Rated: R
Nicolas Cage stars as Nick Cage in the action-comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”
Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nick Cage.
The film will be theatrically released on April 22 by Lionsgate.
‘The Northman’
- Genre: Epic historical fiction
- Cast: Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk and Willem Dafoe
- Director: Robert Eggers
- Rated: R
From visionary director Robert Eggers comes “The Northman,” an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father’s murder.
Young Prince Amleth is on the cusp of becoming a man when his father is brutally murdered by his uncle, who kidnaps the boy’s mother. Fleeing his island kingdom by boat, the child vows revenge. Two decades later, Amleth is a Viking berserker raiding Slavic villages, where a seeress reminds him of his vow: avenge his father, save his mother, kill his uncle. Traveling on a slave ship to Iceland, Amleth infiltrates his
uncle’s farm with the help of Olga, an enslaved Slavic woman — and sets out to honor his vow.
The film is scheduled to be released April 22 by Focus Features.
‘Along for the Ride’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Emma Pasarow, Belmont Cameli, Kate Bosworth, Laura Kariuki, Andie MacDowell and Dermot Mulroney
- Director: Sofia Alvarez
- Rated: R
It’s Auden’s (Pasarow) last summer before college and she’s spending it in picturesque Colby Beach.
While other teens party in the sun, loner Auden spends her time roaming the streets after everyone else is asleep. Everything changes when she meets Eli (Cameli), a charming and mysterious fellow insomniac. On their nightly adventures, Eli challenges Auden to a quest to live out all her childhood dreams. Their connection pushes them to confront why they've been content living life in the shadows as they begin to show each other how to live life to the fullest.
The film is scheduled to be released on May 6 by Netflix.
‘Polar Bear’
- Genre: Nature documentary
- Narrator: Catherine Keener
- Directors: Alastair Fothergill and Jeff Wilson
- Rated: PG
Narrated by two-time Academy Award nominee Catherine Keener, Disneynature’s “Polar Bear” tells the story of a new mother whose memories of her own youth prepare her to navigate motherhood in the increasingly challenging world that polar bears face today.
The film is set to be released as a Disney+ exclusive on April 22.
‘Unplugging’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Eva Longoria, Matt Walsh, Nicole Byer, Al Madrigal, Lea Thompson and Keith David
- Director: Debra Neil-Fisher
- Rated: R
To revive their marriage and reconnect, a couple (Eva Longoria and Matt Walsh) takes a self-prescribed digital detox weekend to a remote mountain town.
What starts as a perfect weekend getaway without technology quickly spirals out of control, forcing them to discover the only way home is to rely on each other.
The film is scheduled to be released on April 22 by Vertical Entertainment.