TAMPA — The Isn’t It Funny Comedy Show will bring DC Young Fly, Kountry Wayne, Karlous Miller, Chico Bean and Jess Hilarious to the Tampa Bay area Saturday, Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 4202 E. Fowler Ave., SUN 130, Tampa.
Tickets, starting at $29.50, are on sale now. Visit Ticketmaster.com or call 800-745-3000. For venue information, visit www.yuenglingcenter.com.
The evening’s lineup will bring some of the country’s funniest stand-up comedians together for a night of non-stop laughter, hosted by Busta Bus and with music by DJ Redd.
Named as one of Variety’s 2019 Top 10 Comics to Watch, DC Young Fly’s expansive work in the comedy, acting and digital spheres have made him a standout as an entertainment multi-hyphenate. A comedian, actor, social media influencer and podcast host, DC has proven that innate comedic ability, abundant creativity and a passion for generating laughter can be translated across multiple mediums. His film and television credits include MTV’s “How High 2,” “I Got the Hook Up 2,” “Grown-ish,” and BET’s “The New Edition Story.”
Raw, real and wickedly hilarious, “Kountry” Wayne Colley’s microformat digital videos have catapulted him from life in small-town Georgia to a mega social media superstar and comedy sensation, selling out clubs and theaters across America. Wayne has also performed alongside comedy heavyweight Mike Epps and the all-star lineup of “The Fabulously Funny Comedy Festival” arena tour.