TAMPA — Guitar slinger and Serbian-born blues singer Ana Popovic is back on the road promoting her 2018 album “Like It on Top.” She will perform Thursday, Jan. 16, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $45. Doors will open at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com. For venue information, call 813-241-0100. Also performing will be Shaw Davis and the Black Ties.
“Like It on Top” focuses on empowered, successful and inspiring female role models. The album debuted at No. 2 on the iTunes most downloaded U.S. blues albums and peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Selling Blues Albums chart. Recorded in Nashville and produced by four-time Grammy winner Keb’ Mo’, the blues-influenced album features guest appearances from Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Robben Ford and Keb’ Mo’.
Popovic’s album capitalizes on a trending theme in today’s world: women overcoming obstacles and breaking through glass ceilings to reach the top. “Like It on Top” celebrates those that take initiative, develop, inspire and motivate. But it also credits the men who are motivated and enlightened enough to support women in their quest to be their best versions of themselves.
“I hope that my music inspires others to motivate ladies all over the world to be successful, energetic, empowered women on a mission, and to motivate men to give them that chance,” Popovic said in a press release promoting the tour. “The majority of women need to work harder than men to prove themselves or need to cope with a feeling of constant pressure to never make a mistake and be perfect. I believe that women no longer only have the right to earn a living and to take care of themselves and their families. The time has come to step it up. Becoming the outstanding leaders of tomorrow. Corner-office ladies in business, politics, and the electric guitar.”
Popovic has been moving west all her life. She fell in love with American blues as a kid in Belgrade, Serbia. She moved to the Netherlands to study at the conservatory of jazz and world music. She lived in Amsterdam for more than a decade before relocating to Memphis, Tennessee, to devote all of her energy to the single-minded pursuit of her art and career.
“Hush!,” Popovic’s solo debut, was released in 2001 on Ruf Records. The album includes the track “Bring Your Fine Self Home," a duet with Bernard Allison, son of blues great Luther Allison. Popovic followed up with “Comfort to the Soul” in 2003 before making a switch to Eclecto Groove Records in 2007. Her first album with the new label was “Still Making History,” produced by Grammy wining producer John Porter. The album entered Billboard's Blues Album charts on Oct. 20, 2009, spent 13 weeks in the top 15, and peaked at No. 4 on Dec. 8 and 15.
In 2019, Popovic and her six-piece band performed 150 shows including 20 summer festivals all over Europe, the United States and Canada. She also took part in the all-star “Experience Hendrix Tour 2019,” marking her sixth year celebrating the music and legacy of Jimi Hendrix.