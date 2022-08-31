TradeWinds Island Resorts hosts Bucs Beach Bash
ST. PETE BEACH — TradeWinds Island Resorts, an official partner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will host the Bucs Beach Bash, running Sept. 9 through 11.
Fans can party like a pirate with free concerts on Saturday, Sept. 10, with headlining country duo Maddie & Tae and supporting act Pirate Flag Band. Enjoy Bucs Beach Bash activities all weekend with cornhole tournaments, poolside parties, Buccaneers Gameday Watch Party, and Kid Zone, plus fan favorites like the Buccaneer’s cheerleaders, Captain Fear, pirates, and the Buccaneer’s street team.
Guests can stay right in the middle of the action at either TradeWinds property — the Island Grand or RumFish Beach Resort — with two-night packages offering upfront VIP experiences for the multitude of fun and fanatical weekend activities.
The two-night VIP Bucs Beach Bash packages include accommodations at a discounted rate; access to the VIP Lounge for the Saturday night concert and the Sunday night gameday watch party; bucket of beers and appetizers at RumFish Grill; 50% off two entries into the corn hole tournament; a Buccaneers swag bag; and the nightly resort amenity fee that includes one parking pass, one beach cabana and more.
The package also includes one raffle ticket for the Gameday Getaway — a private charter to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cleveland Browns game in Cleveland on Nov. 27, including escorted transportation to and from the airport. The cost of the two-night package begins at $578.
The events begin Friday, Sept. 9, with a tailgate kickoff party at RumFish Grill, featuring live music, happy hour specials and an appearance by the Buccaneers Street Team. Saturday’s schedule kicks off in the afternoon, starting with a cornhole tournament where the winner will receive two Gameday Getaway tickets. Saturday’s festivities continue to ramp up with a live beachside DJ and fun in the Bucs Kid Zone, a concert on the beach featuring country music superstars Maddie & Tae at 6 p.m., followed by a supporting act, Pirate Flag Band, a Kenny Chesney tribute band, at 8 p.m. Sunday’s schedule includes a second cornhole tournament with the winner receiving two tickets to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers football game, followed by more live music on the beach. The fun continues that evening as guests watch the season opener when the Bucs take on Dallas on huge outdoor screens.
The Bucs Beach Bash events are free and open to the public. Daily onsite parking is $25 and subject to availability.
“We’re ready for some football here at the TradeWinds Island Resorts and are proud to be the official beach resort of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” said Bob LaCasse, managing director of TradeWinds Island Resorts. “The Bucs Beach Bash on opening weekend will be an exciting way to kick off the season with our guests, the community and the Bucs.”
The TradeWinds Island Resorts are located directly on the sugary white sands of the Gulf of Mexico on St. Pete Beach. The resorts offer beachfront recreation, dining, family activities and programs, and meeting and function facilities.
For more information or to reserve a room, visit www.tradewindsresort.com or call 888-345-9930.
Florida Aquarium reboots Brews by the Bay
TAMPA — After a two-year hiatus, the Florida Aquarium is bringing back one of its best-known events, with Brews by the Bay set to return on Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m.
Rechristened as Rhythm and Brews by the Bay, the event will feature beer tastings and a full concert experience.
The night of entertainment will begin with the Aquarium experience, followed by an acoustic set with Ken Block and Drew Copeland of the band Sister Hazel and then a headline performance by ’90s alternative rock band the Gin Blossoms.
Beer tastings from local craft breweries will be available throughout the evening.
The Gin Blossoms are a staple alt-rock icon best known for popular songs like “Until I Fall Away,” “Found Out About You,” “Hey Jealousy,” and "Follow You Down.” Ken Block and Andrew Copeland are the co-founders of the platinum-selling band and Florida’s own Sister Hazel. The band is best known for Billboard hits like “All for You” and "Change Your Mind.”
General admission tickets are on sale now for $125. To learn more about the event and purchase tickets, visit www.flaquarium.org/events/attend-an-event/rhythm-and-brews-by-the-bay.
A portion of the proceeds from Rhythm and Brews by the Bay will support the Florida Aquarium’s mission of education and conservation. The aquarium is located at 701 Channelside Drive.
Friday Art Market
ST. PETERSBURG — The Pinellas County Schools’ Transition student artists and Creative Clay’s member artists will host their first Friday Art Market of the school year on Friday, Sept. 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the courtyard at Creative Clay, 1846 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg.
"The new Transition crew is excited to practice their employment skills — display and set up, customer service, and money management — at the year's first market,” said Lauren Gentry, Transition art educator. “Transition artists will have greeting cards, buttons, and placemats to start the sale with more products to come in the future.”
Artists like 18-year-old first-year Transition student Amari R. say they’re excited to sell artwork, make money and get paid. This art market is a chance to support local artists, who receive 50% on all works sold.
The Art Market also will feature live music by Emily Turnage. Food Truck British Food Stop will be on site, along with tables with items from Creative Thrift, Creative Clay’s pay-what-you-wish store for repurposed art supplies, frames, books and more.
For Turnage, Creative Clay director of community arts and volunteer coordinator, the First Friday Art Markets are a chance to connect with the public and share Creative Clay’s mission.
“My favorite part about playing music at these markets is looking out at all the artists relaxing, socializing, and most importantly, smiling,” Turnage said. “Sometimes they'll even jump on a song with me. Everyone here looks forward to these markets, and we are working to get the word out to the community, so that they can too”
Creative Clay's mission is to help people with disabilities achieve full and inclusive lives by providing expressive, educational and vocational experiences in the arts.
Learn more about Creative Clay, its vision of equality through art, and its programs online at www.creativeclay.org.
