ST. PETERSBURG — Concertgoers will experience an intimate musical performance featuring famed singer John Oates and guitarist Guthrie Trapp on Thursday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $43. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
“Guthrie and I wanted to create a show in which the audience feels like they are sitting alongside us, in a setting that feels as comfortable as a living room,” said Oates. “It’s a true joy to be performing alongside the amazing Guthrie Trapp … and bring the stories behind the songs to the concert stage.”
Oates is one half of the best-selling duo of all time, Hall & Oates, as well as an accomplished solo artist. He is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, The American Songwriters Hall of Fame, and a recipient of the prestigious BMI Icon Award. He has won numerous American Music, MTV awards, and multiple Grammy nominations.
Since forming his creative partnership with Daryl Hall in the early 1970s, they have gone on to record 21 albums which have sold over 80 million units, making them the most successful duo in rock history. They have scored 10 No. 1 records, over 20 Top 40 hits, and have toured the world for decades.
Their involvement in the original Live Aid concert and the groundbreaking "We Are the World" charity recording have further established them as legendary artists, who have personally and through their music, stood the test of time.
Since embarking on a solo career in 1999, Oates has recorded several solo albums, including “Phunk Shui,” “1,000 Miles of Life,” “Mississippi Mile,” “The Bluesville Sessions,” “Good Road to Follow,” “Arkansas” and “Live in Nashville.” His 2017 autobiography “Change of Season,” released by St. Martin’s press, became an Amazon bestseller.
Oates is currently performing a two-man acoustic show with Trapp both in America and Europe as well as continuing to perform with Daryl Hall.
Trapp is one of Nashville’s busiest and most versatile performing, session musicians and solo artists.
He has worked with artists such as Garth Brooks, Alison Krauss, Jerry Douglas, Dolly Parton, Lyle Lovett, Randy Travis, Vince Gill, John Oates, Trisha Yearwood, Tom Paxton, Vassar Clements, Sam Bush and Delbert McClinton. Guthrie released his first record, "Pick Peace," in the fall of 2012. This album features a broad range of styles played by a band made up of Nashville's finest players.