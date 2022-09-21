ST. PETERSBURG — Coin will perform Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $32 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
The group is on the road in support of their fourth full-length album, “Uncanny Valley.” Released March 25, the album was born from intense fascination with the infinite possibilities and dangers of AI, and the ever-blurring boundary between humanity and technology.
In the spirit of a sci-fi film, the Nashville-based indie-pop trio explore a constellation of human concerns including disconnection, infatuation and existential crises. The result is a body of work both high-concept and wildly free-spirited, ultimately making for Coin’s most immersive output to date.
Coin members include Chase Lawrence (lead vocals, synthesizers), Ryan Winnen (drums), and Joe Memmel (lead guitar, backing vocals).
Since the arrival of their 2016 breakthrough single “Talk Too Much,” Coin have continually turned out sublimely catchy alt-pop, equally built on effervescent hooks and an understated complexity. With that dynamic earning them a passionate following, the Nashville-based trio have spent much of the past few years bringing their sing-along-heavy live set to frenzied crowds across the globe.
The follow-up to 2017’s “How Will You Know if You Never Try,” “Dreamland,” Coin’s third album, saw the band letting go of a certain self-imposed limitation on its sound.
“The whole point behind this album was to not overthink anything as we were putting the songs together,” said Lawrence. “There have been moments in the past where a sample or a drum sound or a keyboard riff might not make the song because we didn’t feel like it was inherently Coin. This time, if something felt good, then we just went for it. We never felt the need to get too precious about anything.”
As part of their nonstop touring schedule in recent years, Coin has taken its live performance to festivals such as Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo Reading & Leeds and Firefly. The band has also toured with such acts as The 1975 and Young the Giant.
In every show, Coin aim to remove the barrier between band and audience.
“We’ve grown so much over the past few years (and) it’s been a work-in-progress to keep the feeling of a very home-style show,” Lawrence said. “Every time we play, we want everyone to know that this is a safe place, where no one’s judging you for how you think or how you act. I grew up in church, and sometimes when we’re up there and they’re all singing back to us, it almost feels like church to me. It’s a very special thing for all of us to feel that close to the crowd.”