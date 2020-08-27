Tarpon Art Guild gallery to host Bill Chodubski art exhibit
TARPON SPRINGS — An opening reception for a new art exhibit will take place Friday, Sept. 5, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Art Guild gallery, 161 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs.
The event is free and open to the public. The exhibition will feature work by Bill Chodubski and will run Sept. 1-30. For information, call 727-744-3323.
Originally from Erie, Pennsylvania, Chodubski first applied his degree in mechanical design working for local firms. He then pursued his art passion while traveling across the country, exhibiting in Chicago, Los Angeles, Cleveland, and Tampa. He was commissioned by Belle Art Galleries in Los Angeles for portrait paintings of Larry Flint and Johnny Mathis and is in the collections of several major collectors in New York, Vancouver, and Pittsburgh.
Chodubski expanded his professional resume by graduating from Ringling School of Art and Design and receiving several awards and honors. He went on to become an instructor at the Art Center Design College in Albuqueque, New Mexico.
Chodubski has returned to Florida and has a new body of work using a combination of traditional drafting, oil painting, and his digital skills. His new compositions are derived from the analytical cubist movement started by Pablo Picasso and Georges Braque.
Little Free Library of Supernatural Stuff set to debut
ST. PETERSBURG — The SPIRITS of St. Petersburg sponsors the Little Free Library of Supernatural Stuff.
This particular little library hosts items of supernatural literature, from ghostly lore to how-to manuals, spooky murder mysteries to paranormal fiction. Formerly housed inside the Art Lofts building, the library has received a retired newsstand donated by the Tampa Bay Times as part of the St. Pete Shush project. The artists of Art Lofts are transforming the box into a miniature mural of spectral images before its Sept. 13 debut outside the Fifth Street North Art Lofts entrance.
For information on the SPIRITS of St. Petersburg, visit www.spiritsofstpete.org or call Brandy Stark at 727-821-5759.
Ricky Skaggs reschedules Capitol Theatre show
CLEARWATER — Grammy Award-winner Ricky Skaggs has rescheduled his concert at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre to Monday, March 15, 2021, at 8 p.m.
Tickets for the original Aug. 20 concert date will be honored on the new date. Tickets are on sale now. Tickets range from $37.50 to $57.50 and are only available by visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Skaggs’ career is among the most significant in recent country music history. If Skaggs’ burgeoning trophy case full of awards wasn’t already enough evidence of that fact, consider that legendary guitarist Chet Atkins once credited Skaggs with “single-handedly saving country music.” His life’s path has taken him to various musical genres, from where it all began in bluegrass music, to striking out on new musical journeys, while still leaving his musical roots intact.
Born in 1954, Skaggs showed signs of future stardom at an early age, playing mandolin on stage with bluegrass pioneer Bill Monroe at age 6 and appearing on TV with Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs at age 7. He emerged as a professional bluegrass musician in 1971 when he and his friend Keith Whitley were invited to join the legendary Ralph Stanley’s band the Clinch Mountain Boys. Skaggs went on to record and perform with progressive bluegrass acts like the Country Gentlemen and J.D. Crowe & the New South, whose self-titled 1975 Rounder Records debut album was instantly recognized as a landmark bluegrass achievement. He then led Boone Creek, which also featured Dobro ace and fellow New South alumnus Jerry Douglas.
But Skaggs turned to the more mainstream country music genre in the late ’70s when he joined Emmylou Harris’s Hot Band, replacing Rodney Crowell. He became a recording artist in his own right in 1981 when his Epic label debut album “Waitin’ for the Sun to Shine” topped the country charts and yielded a pair of No. 1 hits. Overall, his productive stay at Epic Records would result in a total of 12 No. 1 hits. Additionally, he garnered eight Country Music Association Awards — including the coveted Entertainer of the Year trophy in 1985.
Skaggs’ 1997 album “Bluegrass Rules!,” released on his newly-formed Skaggs Family Records label, marked a triumphant return to bluegrass, which he’s solidified ever since with a series of Grammy Award-winning albums recorded with his bluegrass band, Kentucky Thunder . Skaggs’ label has also served as a home for similar bluegrass and roots music-oriented artists including The Whites.
In the past decade, he has been honored with inductions into the Gospel Music Association’s Gospel Music Hall of Fame and the Musicians Hall of Fame. In 2018, Skaggs was also awarded membership into the National Fiddler Hall of Fame, the IBMA Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and country music’s greatest honor, the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Skaggs struck his first chords on a mandolin over 50 years ago, and he continues to do his part to lead the recent roots revival in music. His passion for it puts him in the position to bring his lively, distinctively American form of music out of isolation and into the ears and hearts of audiences across the country and around the world.
Bruce Hornsby postpones Clearwater concert
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced that the Bruce Hornsby concert scheduled for Nov. 18 has been rescheduled. The new date will be Nov. 10, 2021.
Tickets will be honored on the new date. Tickets, on sale now, are priced at $75, $59.50 and $49.50 are only available at www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
The 13-time Grammy nominee released his latest album, “Non-Secure Connection,” Aug. 14. It is a follow-up to his critically acclaimed 2019 album release, “Absolute Zero.”
The pianist and singer-songwriter has always succeeded on his exceptional gifts, his training and his work ethic. He became a global name in music by reimagining American roots forms as songs that moved with the atmospheric grace of jazz. “The Way It Is” defined sonic joy on the radio; as a hit record it also evidenced a thrilling re-structuring, and during the years afterward Hornsby, in staggeringly diverse ways, has kept going.
Tampa Bay Surface Design Guild member show set
CLEARWATER — The Tampa Bay Surface Design Guild will present “What Brings You Joy?” at the Clearwater Main Library, 100 N. Osceola Ave., Clearwater.
The show, featuring work by guild members, will run Aug. 30 through Oct. 29. The exhibition will feature new and inspired 2-D work in fiber and fabric arts including quilting, stitching, dyeing, felting, weaving and more from the member artists. The work will be displayed in the library’s Carnegie Gallery.
Library hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m.
For information, visit www.surfacedesignguild.com.