“Blinded by the Light” is one of a handful of songs that can instantly transport me back in time.
Whenever I hear it, I am that carefree Florida kid sitting on a carpet of Bermuda grass beneath the spreading limbs of a jacaranda tree outside Ms. Neva’s St. Petersburg home. Sue, her teenage granddaughter, was my babysitter — and probably the first person to influence my taste in music.
Of course, this was 1977. The version that sends me spinning back through the years is the one by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band, recorded for the 1976 album “The Roaring Silence.” Their cover of Bruce Springsteen’s 1973 song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Four decades later, it can still weave a spell over me that effectively displaces me in time.
For Javed Khan, the main character in the film “Blinded by the Light,” Springsteen’s entire musical catalog becomes a source of inspiration and a catalyst for personal growth.
Music can be a powerful force. It can evoke passionate emotions and potent memories. It can impact our life choices. It can promote peace and it can serve as a call to arms. It can unite people from diverse backgrounds and it can drive a wedge between generations. In “Blinded by the Light,” director Gurinder Chadha examines how music — and art — can influence lives.
Set against the backdrop of Thatcher-era Britain, teenage Javed silently rails against the future his father has planned for him. Instead of going to school to become an accountant — or a lawyer, or some other suitably respectable profession — Javed wants to write. Since his 10th birthday, he has been filling journals with poems and observations. He believes he has talent, but he does not know how to turn that talent into a career.
He feels trapped, hopeless and frustrated. A British-Pakistani Muslim teenager, he is hemmed in by his family’s strict rules, encumbered by his own insecurity, and frequently reminded of a virulent strain of intolerance targeting immigrants in the United Kingdom.
In contrast, one of his teachers recognizes both his flair for writing and his untapped ambition. She encourages Javed. Eliza, another student at the school, shows interest in Javed’s poems. Roops, a friend from school, lends him a couple of Springsteen cassette tapes. When Javed finally listens, the lyrics act as a spark, fully igniting his passion for writing.
In addition to being a heartwarming coming-of-age tale, “Blinded by the Light” offers a glimpse into the exuberance of fan worship. Much of Chadha’s film is buoyant and uplifting, with the kind of spontaneous lighthearted dance numbers you might find in a Disney Channel musical. Once Javed discovers Springsteen, his music is ubiquitous, shepherding him through difficult decisions and giving him the confidence he previously lacked.
But it’s not all giddy fun.
Chadha skillfully reminds the viewer that the real world is still just outside, and that when the headphones come off and the music ends, there are still challenges to be faced and obstacles to be overcome. She exposes that truth as she has Javed and his family and friends navigate through sporadic acts of appalling racism. The perpetrators of this inhumanity range from neighborhood children and mall bullies to members of the National Front, a far-right fascist political party in the United Kingdom.
Exposing the cruelty and cold-heartedness of these xenophobic nationalists may not be the film’s primary objective, but it certainly resonates with today’s headlines.
The cast is worthy of high praise and Viveik Kalra, who stars as Javed Khan, is at the top of the list. Kalra embraces the role, portraying Javed’s angst and optimism. Hayley Atwell, easily the most familiar face in the cast, stars as Javed’s writing teacher. Though much of his screen time is spent trying to stifle his son’s dreams, Kulvinder Ghir, who stars as Malik Khan, will bring you to tears in one particularly poignant scene.
Neither preachy nor banal, “Blinded by the Light” pays tribute to Springsteen. It also honors all of the world’s teenage dreamers and visionaries searching for their own spark. It will leave you exhilarated and inspired.
Assistant reviewer B.C. Zumpe, a 12-year-old, shares her thoughts on the film:
There seems to be a lot of movies based on musical artists this year. “Blinded by the Light” is another good one.
In the movie, Javed Khan lives in Luton, England, with his family. His best friend is Matt. As the movie begins, it is Javed’s 10th birthday, and Matt gives him a gift: a diary Matt does not want.
The film then jumps ahead seven years, to 1987.
Javed has a complicated relationship with his dad, Malik. Javed wants to follow his dreams, and Malik wants Javed to look after his family. For his birthday wish, he wishes to make a lot of money, kiss a girl, and get out of his town.
At school, Javed is embarrassed when Malik tells Javed to stay away from the girls. He and one other student, Roops, are the only British Asians in this school. He bumps into Roops and makes him drop his cassette. Roops says he is listening to “the Boss.”
Javed goes to Ms. Clay’s English class. Ms. Clay is played by Hayley Atwell, who you might know as Peggy Carter from the Marvel movies. Javed talks to Ms. Clay about his poems. At lunch, Roops gives Javed Bruce Springsteen cassette tapes. Javed encounters racist people who taunt him and refer to him and his family using offensive slurs.
Malik won’t let Javed go to a party, the head of the school paper won’t let him join the staff, and Malik loses his job. Javed feels like giving up and throws away his poems. He listens to a cassette and hears “Dancing in the Dark.” He relates to the lyrics and his life changes. He retrieves the poems. Now that Springsteen has inspired him, good things start happening to him. He also starts rebelling against his parents. In the end, Javed has to find a way to go after his dreams without leaving his family.
I think the plot was well constructed. This film is based off of real people and real historical events. The movie takes place during the final years of the Cold War. Because of the Soviet-Afghan war, some people from Pakistan immigrated to England.
One theme is similar to the movie “Yesterday,” about how music helps to get you through tough times. Another theme is to go after what you want, but don’t forget where you came from.
The genre is comedy/drama. It is a dramatic film because of the contemporary events that shape Javed’s life, including a British nationalist movement that wants to forcibly expel immigrants. However, the film also has comic relief and hopefulness.
Javed Khan is a delightful character. He wants to express himself and write his own story. He appreciates the value of music. Matt has been Javed’s best friend since they were kids. He doesn’t know as much about the Boss as Javed and Roops, but he is always there for Javed.
The soundtrack was definitely excellent. The music goes so well with the story. I also like the special effects. When Javed listens to “The Promised Land” outside, the lyrics are projected on the walls. It’s a cool effect, and it captures how the lyrics have an impact on Javed.
I would give the film a 5 out of 5 rating. It’s funny, emotional, and people can relate to it. I think Bruce Springsteen fans, as well as fans of any music in the 1980s, would like this movie.