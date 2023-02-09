CLEARWATER — The Electric Light Orchestra Experience featuring Evil Woman will perform Sunday, Feb. 19, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $29. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
With a sensational string section to further enhance the experience, this incredible show accurately reproduces the songs of ELO live, playing smash hits like “Mr. Blue Sky,” “Telephone Line” and “Evil Woman.” This is a chance to experience what it would be like to see and hear an Electric Light Orchestra concert.
Evil Woman is led by Kevin Fafard on lead vocals and guitars. Born in Long Island, New York, Fafard is a Virginia based musician playing in a variety of tribute and cover bands since 2009. A founding member of Evil Woman — The American ELO, he has been an integral part of the band’s success.
Other members of Evil Woman include Nigel Holland, musical director, keyboards, and vocals; Rebecca Catalano, vocals; Robert Smith, keyboards and vocals; Jimmy Agrios, bass; Leon Alexander Jr., drums; Ron Halsey, guitars and vocals; Michael Mosgrove, guitar and vocals; Stephen O’Leary, string arrangements; Nancy Crockford, orchestra leader and violin; Edwin Camacho, cello; and Casey Copeland, violin.