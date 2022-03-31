As an avid reader of books on paranormal phenomena back in the ’70s and ’80s, I discovered the story of the Cottingley Fairies when I was still young enough to not question the veracity of those involved. I was not alone in keeping an open mind about the subject: Even Sir Arthur Conan Doyle had vouched for the validity of the series of photographs taken by Elsie Wright and Frances Griffiths between 1917 and 1920. For those not familiar with the story, the photos were taken by two young cousins in a garden in the village of Cottingley, West Yorkshire. The pictures appear to show winged fairies interacting with the girls.
Although some skeptics at the time labeled them fake, Doyle considered them visible evidence of psychic phenomena. He was wrong: The cousins finally came clean in 1983, admitting that the photographs were made using cardboard cutouts.
They maintained, however, that they really did observe fairies in the garden.
According to Encyclopedia Mythica, the fairies of folklore are diminutive supernatural beings resembling small persons, male or female, and dwelling in an imaginary region called fairyland. They can be benevolent or malevolent. Modern perceptions of fairies have been irrevocably distorted by Walt Disney — who gave us not only Tinker Bell but Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather; Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother; and Pinocchio’s Blue Fairy — along with the Italian series “Winx Club,” which became popular with North American audiences on Nickelodeon.
Most modern depictions of fairy folk focus on benevolent beings. For examples of malevolent fairies, one generally must turn to horror.
“You Are Not My Mother,” an Irish horror film written and directed by Kate Dolan, was released March 25 in theaters and on video-on-demand through Magnolia Pictures and Magnet Releasing. It is a slow-burning thriller that incorporates both psychological horror and supernatural aspects. The premise hinges on traditional Irish folklore, but Dolan keeps the characters firmly rooted in their 21st century social quagmire.
In the days leading up to Halloween, Char (Hazel Doupe), a teenage girl, is living with her mother, Angela (Carolyn Bracken), and her grandmother, Rita (Ingrid Craigie). Angela, who suffers from severe depression, disappears after dropping Char off at school. Char discovered her abandoned car in a vacant field.
The following day, Angela reappears at the house, with no explanation for her absence.
Initially, Angela seems rejuvenated — but her behavior quickly becomes erratic, bordering on riotous and feral. Over the next few days, Char and Rita will both recognize that something is terribly wrong with Angela — though both will come to separate conclusions. This is the part where fairy lore comes into play: Specifically, the once widely held belief that fairies could abduct an attractive, promising human baby and replace it with an inferior stand-in — usually a sickly or evil entity known as a changeling.
Dolan’s expert use of tone and texture helped to saturate each scene with a palpable sense of dread and private misery. Family secrets play an important role in “You Are Not My Mother,” and the viewer shares Char’s confusion and frustration. In addition to the evolving horror under her own roof, Char must simultaneously deal with social awkwardness, a lack of close friends, and violent school bullies.
Every moment of “You Are Not My Mother” seems designed to make the viewer uncomfortable. Its bleak atmosphere, its smothering angst, and its mounting tension combine with the brilliantly unnerving performances of its talented cast to establish a grim poignancy as well as a sense of empathy for the burden of responsibility shouldered by Char.
The film’s climax feels both rushed and rote, and it fails to integrate the divergent themes that surfaced throughout the story. While it lacks a strong emotional catharsis, the ending resolves the film’s primary storyline. The fact that Dolan couldn’t find a way to address chronic mental illness and its collateral trauma is a significant disappointment.
That doesn’t mean that “You Are Not My Mother” isn’t worth your time. Dolan comes off as a confident, capable director on her debut feature film. The film also shows she’s willing to take a chance on stepping away from conventional horror tropes and finding inspiration in older European myth and legend.
“My intention with ‘You Are Not My Mother’ was to create a frightening film that depicted an authentic coming-of-age experience while also tapping into the dark folk history we have in Ireland,” Dolan stated in her production notes. “I wanted to capture a moment in time when you are forced to grow up fast and even though the weight of the world can be placed on your young shoulders you are also still patronized and treated like a child.”
Dolan said that much of the film was inspired by her experience with mental illness in her family and also tapping into the struggles of women from different generations she witnessed growing up.
“Irish women have been mistreated throughout history in this country and I wanted to create something that depicted and celebrated strong women of different backgrounds and experiences,” she said. “I was raised by multiple generations of strong women and it’s something we don’t see in film enough.”
Dolan’s female protagonists live up to and exceed expectations in “You Are Not My Mother,” though their strength lies in their determination, their intellect, and their capacity for mercy and compassion.