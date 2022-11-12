Bonnie Raitt, Marc Cohn to play Ruth Eckerd Hall

CLEARWATER — Ten-time Grammy award-winner Bonnie Raitt has returned to the stage with a national tour featuring a concert Saturday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $63.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Singer-songwriter Marc Cohn also will perform.
The concert will include music from Raitt’s brand-new studio album, “Just Like That … .”
“I’m so excited to reunite with one of my favorite, soulful artists and dear friends, Marc Cohn, for our fall tour of the Southwest and Southern states,” said Raitt.
“I’m thrilled and honored to be Bonnie's special guest for a slew of shows this fall,” Cohn said. “I’ve been fortunate to have toured with Bonnie in the past. From Australia and New Zealand to dozens of shows in the States, I’ve marveled night after night at the master class that is a Bonnie Raitt performance. I can’t wait to get back out there once again with my soulful, brilliant, beautiful friend — who just happens to be my favorite singer in the world."
Raitt is a singer, songwriter and guitarist whose unique style blends blues, R&B, rock, and pop. After 20 years as a cult favorite, she broke through to the top in the early ’90s with her Grammy-award winning albums “Nick of Time” and “Luck of the Draw,” which featured hits, “Something to Talk About” and “I Can't Make You Love Me,” among others. The 10-time Grammy winner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and Rolling Stone named the slide guitar ace one of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time and one of the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time.
Raitt’s acclaimed 2012 independent release “Slipstream” sold more than 250,000 copies, making it one of the top selling independent albums, and earned Raitt her 10th Grammy Award.
In February 2016, Raitt released her 20th album, “Dig in Deep” on Redwing Records. On tour for much of 2017 through 2019, Raitt and her band performed overseas in Australia, New Zealand as well as Canada before spending the summers touring as support for James Taylor in stadiums and arenas across the United States, United Kingdom and Europe.
As known for her lifelong commitment to social activism as she is for her music, Raitt has long been involved with the environmental movement, performing concerts around oil, nuclear power, mining, water and forest protection since the mid ’70s. She was a founding member of Musicians United for Safe Energy and continues to work on safe energy issues in addition to environmental protection, social justice and human rights, as well as creator’s rights and music education.
After winning a Grammy for his soulful ballad “Walking in Memphis,” Cohn solidified his place as one of this generation’s most compelling singer-songwriters, combining the precision of a brilliant tunesmith with the passion of a great soul man. Rooted in the rich ground of American rhythm and blues, soul and gospel and possessed of a deft storyteller’s pen, he weaves vivid, detailed, often drawn-from-life tales that evoke some of our most universal human feelings.
Continuing a long-standing tradition in conjunction with the Guacamole Fund and Raitt's Green Highway campaign, one dollar from every ticket purchased will be donated to grassroots local, regional, and national organizations whose work focuses on safe and sustainable energy, social justice and human rights, environmental protection, and blues/music education.