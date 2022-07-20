ST. PETERSBURG — Steely Dan will take the stage Friday and Saturday, July 22-23, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $76. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
Known for some of the most sophisticated and catchy songs in the canon of popular music, Steely Dan’s blend of rock, jazz, traditional pop and R&B with erudite lyrics took “Do It Again,” “Reelin’ In The Years,” “Dirty Work,” and many more hits to the realm of classic status.
Steely Dan was founded by Donald Fagen and the late Walter Becker, a couple Bard College friends whose shared enjoyment of jazz, R&B, comic novels and science fiction led to their composing songs together as students, performing in school bands and on recording sessions, and later in the backing band for 60s pop hitmakers Jay and the Americans. Fagen played keyboards and sang vocals while Becker played guitar and bass.
The two garnered so much experience as studio musicians, playing with some of New York’s most respected session players, that by the early 1970s they were ready for their own songs to be showcased. They relocated to Los Angeles to become staff songwriters at ABC/Dunhill Records while putting their own band together for their “special material.”
The original Steely Dan group included Fagen, Becker, guitarists Denny Dias and Jeff Baxter and drummer Jim Hodder. Their debut album, “Can’t Buy a Thrill,” launched them with immediate hit singles and radio airplay and was followed throughout the decade by the albums “Countdown to Ecstasy,” “Pretzel Logic,” “Katy Lied,” “The Royal Scam,” “Aja” and “Gaucho.” Musicians joining the Steely Dan lineup during that era included drummer Jeff Porcaro and keyboard/vocalist Michael McDonald. Steely Dan has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide and helped define the soundtrack of the 1970s with hits such as “Reelin’ in the Years,” “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number,” “F.M.,” “Peg,” “Hey Nineteen,” “Deacon Blues,” and “Babylon Sisters,” from their seven platinum albums issued between 1972 and 1980.
During the 1980s, Fagen and Becker decided to split up and work separately, each writing for and producing other artists. Fagen also created the New York Rock & Soul Revue, featuring a revolving group of artists including Charles Brown, Phoebe Snow, Chuck Jackson, Boz Scaggs, Michael McDonald and more. After Becker joined the Revue in 1992, they put together an all-new Steely Dan group in 1993, becoming one of the top international touring bands worldwide. Their first new Steely Dan album in 20 years, “Two Against Nature,” was released in 2001 and won four Grammys including Album of the Year. That year Steely Dan was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
In between Steely Dan tours, Fagen toured with his old Rock & Soul Revue co-stars Michael McDonald and Boz Scaggs in a supergroup they called the Dukes of September. He and Becker both released more solo albums as Steely Dan focused on live touring, partnering on major shows with the Eagles, Doobie Brothers, Steve Winwood and Elvis Costello and the Imposters.
Becker died in 2017 after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer.
Now concentrating on live appearances, the band offers evenings that feature performances of entire albums. On Friday, Steely Dan will perform the 1976 album “The Royal Scam.” On Saturday, the band will perform hits from “Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!” and other selected tracks.