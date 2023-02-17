CLEARWATER — Sarah McLachlan will present an intimate evening of songs and storytelling on Sunday, Feb. 26, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Special guest Vanessa Freebairn-Smith also will perform.
Sarah McLachlan is one of the most celebrated singer songwriters in entertainment with over 40 million albums sold worldwide. She has received three Grammy Awards and 12 Juno Awards over her career and has been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.
McLachlan’s music embodies the art of songwriting on its most personal level and her indelible vocals resonate with people everywhere. Her songs — such as “Angel,” “Building a Mystery,” “Fallen,” “I Will Remember You,” “Adia,” “Sweet Surrender,” “World on Fire,” and “Possession” — have had a profound influence. They are an inspiration to music lovers around the globe.
In addition to her personal artistic efforts, McLachlan founded the Lilith Fair tour, which showcased female musicians and brought over two million people together during its three-year run. Lilith Fair raised over $7 million for local and national charities and was the most successful all-female music event, launching the careers of numerous performers.
Vanessa Freebairn-Smith is a Los Angeles based cellist whose diverse and prolific career spans both the music and motion picture industries. Born and raised in LA, her early training took place at the Colburn School of Performing Arts, where she was principal cello of the chamber orchestra. Freebairn-Smith began playing cello professionally while she was still in high school, working for such greats as legendary film composer Jerry Goldsmith.
While her career continued to progress, she attended UCLA under a full music scholarship, completing her Bachelor of Arts in Cello Performance in 2003. She became a founding member of the Sonus Quartet, with whom she took part in the prestigious Julliard Quartet Seminar and also held a residency at the Banff Center in Canada.
Sonus have since enjoyed continued success as a string quartet, working closely with many notable recording artists and composers, including Gnarls Barkley, Norah Jones and Mark Isham.
Aside from her work with Sonus Quartet, Freebairn-Smith has cultivated an impressive studio career in her own right. She has frequently been principal cello for prominent records, including Paul McCartney’s “Kisses on the Bottom” and Barbara Streisand’s album “Love Is the Answer.” She regularly records for many acclaimed music producers, from David Foster to Danger Mouse.