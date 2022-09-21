TAMPA — Panic! At the Disco is on the road for the “Viva Las Vengeance Tour,” which includes a stop Wednesday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $29.50. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
The band released “Viva Las Vengeance,” their seventh album, Aug. 19 on Fueled by Ramen/DCD2 Records. The album shows a change in process for frontman and songwriter Brendon Urie, having cut everything live to tape in Los Angeles alongside friends and production partners Jake Sinclair and Mike Viola.
The cinematic musical journey is about the fine line between taking advantage of your youth, seizing the day, and burning out. The songs take an introspective look into his relationship with his decade plus career including growing up in Las Vegas, love, and fame.
“‘Viva Las Vengeance’ is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn't have before,” said Urie. “I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”
Formed in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2004, Panic! At The Disco is a multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated rock band. It released the album "Pray for the Wicked" in 2019. That followed the highly successful "Death of a Bachelor,” a platinum-selling release that was the fourth-highest selling album released in 2016, according to Nielsen Soundscan. DoaB spawned RIAA-certified gold singles “Hallelujah,” “LA Devotee,” Don’t Threaten Me with a Good Time,” and platinum singles "Death of a Bachelor,” "Emperor's New Clothes,” and “Victorious."
The band’s song “House of Memories” from DoaB is currently having a TikTok moment, with over 2.1 billion views.
Panic! At the Disco have been nominated for awards including Grammys, Teen Choice Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Alternative Press Music Awards, Kerrang! Awards, VMAs and more.
In 2017, Urie made his Broadway debut, fstarring as Charlie Price in the Tony Award-winning “Kinky Boots.” In 2018, he received a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score Written For Theatre for “Simple Sponge” for “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.”
Urie founded the Highest Hopes Foundation, which supports the efforts of nonprofit organizations that lead, develop, and advocate support for human rights for all people and communities subject to discrimination or abuse on the basis of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity.