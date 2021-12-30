CLEARWATER — Gary Gulman will perform Saturday, Jan. 8, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $27.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
With over 25 years in comedy, Gulman has established himself as an eminent performer and peerless writer.
A product of Boston, Gulman has been a scholarship college football player, an accountant and a high school teacher. He has made countless television appearances as both a comedian and an actor and is one of only a handful of comedians to perform on every single late-night comedy program.
Gulman has made four successful TV specials including his most recent critically acclaimed stand-up special for HBO, a tour de force look at mental illness, which is equal parts hilarious and inspiring. In 2019 he appeared in the international blockbuster “Joker.” He will next be seen co-starring with Amy Schumer in the upcoming Hulu comedy series “Life & Beth” and is currently writing a memoir for Flatiron Books, tentatively titled “K Through 12.”