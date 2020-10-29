The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. As movie theaters begin to reopen, some films are tentatively scheduled for big-screen releases while others will be available digitally via video on demand.
‘The Craft: Legacy’
- Genre: Drama, fantasy and horror
- Cast: Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Nicholas Galitzine, David Duchovny, and Donald MacLean Jr.
- Director: Zoe Lister-Jones
- Rated: PG-13
In Blumhouse’s continuation of the cult hit “The Craft,” an eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers.
“The Craft: Legacy” was scheduled to be released Oct. 28 through video on demand.
‘The Witches’
- Genre: Fantasy
- Cast: Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Jahzir Kadeem Bruno, Codie-Lei Eastick, Kristin Chenoweth, and Chris Rock
- Director: Robert Zemeckis
- Rated: PG
Reimagining Dahl’s beloved story for a modern audience, Zemeckis’s visually innovative film tells the darkly humorous and heartwarming tale of a young orphaned boy (Bruno) who, in late 1967, goes to live with his loving Grandma (Spencer) in the rural Alabama town of Demopolis.
As the boy and his grandmother encounter some deceptively glamorous but thoroughly diabolical witches, she wisely whisks our young hero away to an opulent seaside resort. Regrettably, they arrive at precisely the same time that the world’s Grand High Witch (Hathaway) has gathered her fellow cronies from around the globe — undercover — to carry out her nefarious plans.
“The Witches” was made available Oct. 22 on HBO Max, with a theatrical release in select markets beginning Oct. 28.
‘Come Play’
- Genre: Thriller and horror
- Cast: Gillian Jacobs, Azhy Robertson, and John Gallagher Jr.
- Director: Jacob Chase
- Rated: PG-13
Azhy Robertson stars as Oliver, a lonely young boy who feels different from everyone else. Desperate for a friend, he seeks solace and refuge in his ever-present cell phone and tablet.
When a mysterious creature uses Oliver’s devices against him to break into our world, Oliver’s parents (Jacobs and Gallagher Jr.) must fight to save their son from the monster beyond the screen.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 30 by Focus Features.
‘His House’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: Wunmi Mosaku, Sope Dirisu and Matt Smith
- Director: Remi Weekes
- Not rated
After making a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, a young refugee couple struggle to adjust to their new life in a small English town that has an unspeakable evil lurking beneath the surface.
“His House” is scheduled to be released Oct. 30 by Netflix.
‘The True Adventures of Wolfboy’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Jaeden Martell, Chloë Sevigny, John Turturro, Chris Messina, and Eve Hewson
- Director: Martin Krejčí
- Rated: PG-13
“The True Adventures of Wolfboy” is a coming of age journey about a boy with an illness that causes hair growth over the entirety of his face and body.
After a disastrous carnival experience, he goes in search of his mother who abandoned him at birth. In the wilds of New Jersey he finds fast friends, but is pursued by an enigmatic carnival owner, and a police officer enlisted by his father.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 30 by Vertical Entertainment.
