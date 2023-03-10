CLEARWATER — Singer-songwriter Martin Sexton will perform Friday, March 17, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $30. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
A Syracuse native, Sexton got his start singing in the streets and subways of Boston in the early ’90s. Still fiercely independent and headlining venues from the Fillmore to Carnegie Hall, his songs have appeared in television series such as “Scrubs,” “Parenthood,” “Masters of Sex” and in numerous films.
“2020 Vision” is Sexton’s latest release. The 2021 EP — released on Kitchen Table — was produced by three-time Grammy nominee John Alagia, with John Mayer guesting on guitar.
The EP was Sexton’s first release in six years, and it is a poetically emotive and an elegantly evocative pandemic scrapbook.
“In one song, I’m building a treehouse with my son,” Sexton said. “In another song, I’m crossing America and seeing the beauty in people rising through adversity and loving each other.”
The recordings were tracked virtually during lockdown and produced by Alagia, best known for producing Mayer’s breakout album, “Room for Squares.”
Sexton’s ever-shifting focus also manifests itself in his freewheeling musicality. He nurtured a critically acclaimed trademark aesthetic through embracing soul, folk, blues, rock, pop, and sweet balladry. One constant in his life and his music is celebrating America. His 1996 “Black Sheep” album featured a rendition of “America the Beautiful,” and his major-label debut was simply called “The American.” Sexton getting his start in music through leaving his upstate New York hometown with $75 and a Stratocaster to chase his aspirations brims with anthemic American Dream overtones.
“2020 Vision” continues this American story.
“I see America as flawed, but not irredeemable,” he said. “I love that we have community leaders, politicians, actors, and artists from all backgrounds speaking up, raising their voices, and becoming the heroes of today. My faith is renewed to see the injustices of the world now beginning to be met with accountability. I remain hopeful and optimistic.”