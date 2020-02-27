TAMPA — Riders in the Sky will perform Thursday, March 5, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa.
Riders in the Sky — an American western music and comedy group — have been at it for more than 40 years. They started performing back in 1977. Over the years, they have made more than 8,000 live appearances.
According to the band’s biography, provided by New Frontier Touring, those years seemed to go by in a blur. And yet, when they stop and look around, the world has changed: When they launched the band, there were no laptops, no cellular phones, no Google, no downloads, no Skype, no Tweets, no Apple, no Microsoft, no texting, no electric cars, and no Uber. It’s a vastly different world today than it was when the group’s three original members — Douglas B. Green or “Deputy Doug,” Windy Bill Collins and Fred LaBour — first took the stage at Herr Harry's Frank N' Steins in Nashville, Tennessee. These three young men with drive and wit sought to keep a special music alive. They believed in preserving the heritage of western music and presenting it to a new generation. They believed in entertaining, and they did so: entertaining themselves as well as the audience. They also believed in creating original western music to continue the tradition, not just seal it in amber as a museum piece.
By summer 1978, Collins had departed and Woody Paul Chrisman had come on board. The band performed at the Kentucky State Fair. Their popularity led to appearances on “Austin City Limits” and recording contracts with Rounder, then MCA, and finally Columbia. They appeared at the Grand Ole Opry. They scored a three-year run on the Nashville Network with their TV show “Tumbleweed Theater,” followed by a seven-year run on public radio with “Riders Radio Theater.”
In 1990, CBS tapped the group to create a Saturday morning show. “Riders in the Sky” ran for one season, introducing western music to a new generation. By the time Pixar reached out to the group to record the song “Woody’s Roundup” for “Toy Story 2,” Riders in the Sky had become a quartet, having added Joey “the Cowpolka King” Miskulin. After doing the song for “Toy Story 2,” Disney/Pixar asked the Riders to do a tie-in album. “Woody’s Roundup: A Rootin' Tootin' Collection of Woody's Favorite Songs” went on to earn the Grammy Award for Best Musical Album for Children at the Grammy Awards of 2001.
Their work with Disney/Pixar didn’t end there: In 2002, they did a tie-in album for “Monsters Inc.” “Monsters, Inc. Scream Factory Favorites” won the Riders a second Grammy Award for Best Musical Album for Children at the Grammy Awards of 2003.
Over all, Riders of the Sky have recorded dozens of albums and toured the world. In addition to their two Grammy Awards, the group has received numerous awards from the Western Music Association, including membership in the Western Music Hall of Fame. They have also earned Wrangler awards from the Cowboy Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Museum; awards from the Academy of Western Artists; enshrinement in the Walkway of Western Stars, and more.