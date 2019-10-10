TAMPA — Chris Stapleton will perform Friday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $87. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Kentucky-born Stapleton is a multiple Grammy, CMA and ACM Award-winner and one of the country’s most respected and beloved musicians. Following his quadruple platinum breakthrough solo debut album “Traveller,” he released two No. 1 albums in 2017. Both “From a Room: Volume 1,” which was certified platinum, and “From A Room: Volume 2,” which was certified gold, take their name from legendary RCA Studio A, where they were recorded with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb.
Stapleton was recently nominated in three categories at the 61st Grammy Awards, including Best Country Album for “From A Room: Volume 2” and Best Country Solo Performance for “Millionaire” as well as Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his performance on Justin Timberlake’s “Say Something.” Additionally, last year, Stapleton won Male Vocalist of the Year for the fourth straight year, as well as Single of the Year and Song of the Year, both for “Broken Halos,” at the 52 Annual CMA Awards.
He won Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for “From A Room: Volume 1” as both artist and producer at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards. He also earned the title Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards and Best Country Album, Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance at the 60th Grammy Awards.
Stapleton will continue his extensive, sold-out All-American Road Show through 2019.