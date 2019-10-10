TAMPA — Just Friends will perform Friday, Oct. 11, 6 p.m., at Crowbar, 1812 N. 17th St., Tampa.
Tickets start at $13. For venue information, call 813-241-8600 or visit www.crowbarybor.com. For tickets, visit foryourfriends.net.
At the core of Just Friends, a funk-punk collective from California’s Bay area, is the idea of community. To understand this, you need only to pull up any video of them playing live. Over bright horns and guitars, lead vocalists Sam Kless and Brianda Goyos León trade lines — sometimes singing, sometimes shouting — adding to each other’s energy with every syllable while their bandmates groove along. The result? A bombastic musical celebration that incorporates elements of punk, hip-hop, funk, brass, and emo; an epic group hang-turned-dance party.
Fittingly, the band’s infectious energy is a reflection of their real-life relationships.
“We’re like one big family,” said Kless, 26, in a press release promoting the tour. “We have our own lingo; we have our own thing. When you see us play, you’re just seeing what it’s like to hang out. We can just be 100% ourselves around each other, always.”
It makes sense that the group’s chemistry is so seamless — they had music in common from the start, with the majority of the members meeting in band class as teenagers.
“We were the super-group of the band kids,” Kless explained. “We have so many influences — musically, culturally, and experience-wise. We’re like a melting pot.”
Alongside Kless and Goyos León, Just Friends includes Avi Dey on trumpet, Chris Palowitch on trombone and keys, Brandon Downum on guitar, Matt Yankovich on guitar, Kevin Prochnow on bass, Ben Donlon on drums, Eric Butler on trombone and vocals, Ryan Ellery on audio engineering and guitar, and sometimes Bart Thompson on bass and Kent Soliday on guitar. The band’s community even extends beyond its playing members: The majority of Just Friends’ merchandise and artwork is designed by their manager and long-time friend, Joel Kirschenbaum. Kirschenbaum also did the animation work in the colorful music video for “Supersonic,” the band’s latest visual.
Although many of Just Friends’ members, including Kless, were in other local groups over the years, they began writing under their current moniker in 2013, originally reconvening during the summers when they’d come home from their respective colleges. In 2015, they released their debut collection, “Rock 2 the Rhythm,” followed by their sophomore effort, “Nothing but Love,” in 2018. Following the release, after a slew of smash hit live performances supporting fellow Bay area rockers Mom Jeans, the group signed to Pure Noise Records in early 2019.
This signing marks the start of an immensely promising new chapter.
Along with new music on the horizon, Just Friends recently hopped on tour for the 2019 Sad Summer Festival alongside the likes of the Wonder Years, the Maine, Mayday Parade, and more. At this exciting time, Kless feels most grateful to be able to spread positivity through music on a larger scale.
“I know what it’s like to not have anyone,” Kless said, recalling his middle school years when he was bullied by classmates. “I want to use this band — and use our platform — to do everything we can [to promote inclusivity]. It’s like a movement. Anybody can join our squad or family. Anyone can be one of us.”
Save Face, the Sonder Bombs and Pool Kids also will perform.