The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Movie theaters are temporarily closed. Many film releases have been moved to future dates or delayed indefinitely. The following films are scheduled to be released via video on demand.
‘Eurovision’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Will Ferrell, Pierce Brosnan, Rachel McAdams, Dan Stevens, and Demi Lovato
- Director: David Dobkin
- Rated: PG-13
When aspiring Icelandic musicians Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for.
“Eurovision” — or “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” — is set to be released on Netflix on June 26.
‘Irresistible’
- Genre: Drama and comedy
- Cast: Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, Chris Cooper, and Mackenzie Davis
- Director: Jon Stewart
- Rated: R
From writer/director Jon Stewart comes the comedy of a Democrat political consultant (Steve Carell) who helps a retired Marine colonel (Chris Cooper) run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town.
The film will be digitally released through video on demand on June 26.
‘The Marshes’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Dafna Kronental, Mathew Cooper, Sam Delich, and Eddie Baroo
- Director: Roger Scott
- Not rated
When a group of young microbiologists head deep into the Australian wilderness to test water samples, they inadvertently enter the domain of a mysterious local. As they travel through the marshes, he stalks their every move, determined to kill anyone who enters his land.
Shudder and RLJE Films will released the film on digital and On Demand June 16.
‘Mr. Jones’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: James Norton, Vanessa Kirby, Peter Sarsgaard, and Joseph Mawle
- Director: Agnieszka Holland
- Not rated
Agnieszka Holland’s thriller, set on the eve of WWII, sees Hitler’s rise to power and Stalin’s Soviet propaganda machine pushing their “utopia” to the Western world.
Meanwhile an ambitious young journalist, Gareth Jones (Norton) travels to Moscow to uncover the truth behind the propaganda, but then gets a tip that could expose an international conspiracy, one that could cost him and his informant their lives. Jones goes on a life-or-death journey to uncover the truth behind the façade that would later inspire George Orwell’s seminal book “Animal Farm.”
‘My Spy’
- Genre: Action and comedy
- Cast: Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal, and Ken Jeong
- Director: Peter Segal
- Rated: PG-13
“My Spy” follows JJ, a hardened CIA operative (Dave Bautista) who has been demoted and finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl named Sophie (Chloe Coleman).
He has been sent undercover begrudgingly to surveil her family. When Sophie discovers hidden cameras in her apartment, she uses her tech savviness to locate where the surveillance operation is set. In exchange for not blowing JJ’s cover, Sophie convinces him to spend time with her and teach her to be a spy. Despite his reluctance, JJ finds he is no match for Sophie’s disarming charm and wit.
The film will be released digitally on Amazon Prime Video on June 26.