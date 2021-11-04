CLEARWATER — Tedeschi Trucks Band will perform Tuesday, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $53.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Tedeschi Trucks Band carries a distinguished reputation as one of the premier live bands performing today — and they show no signs of slowing down as they head into their 11th year together. Led by Derek Trucks’ stinging fretwork and Susan Tedeschi’s naturally stunning, emotive vocals and guitar talents, the 12-member collective continues to expand musical boundaries in ways that only a rare caliber of musician can achieve. The band will be touring in 2021 in support of “Signs,” their fourth studio album, and the companion EP “High & Mighty.”
Their fourth studio record since forming in 2010, “Signs” is a true band effort, with each of the talented members playing a major role. The bulk of the songwriting is shared among the band, with additional contributions from close friends and frequent collaborators Warren Haynes, Oliver Wood and Doyle Bramhall II. In an era of commercial-focused collaborations TTB’s steadfast family approach rings clear.
With commanding performances and emotional honesty throughout, “Signs” makes a definitive statement from one of the industry’s most respected bands.
“This is the first record I’ve made where, when I listen to it, it puts me in a specific place,” Trucks said in a press release issued by Shore Fire Media. “It puts me in a zone and hits some raw nerves. People may not necessarily know about chord changes and how to articulate an arrangement, but they do know what matters and when you mean it.”
Tedeschi Trucks Band’s commitment to their craft is exemplified by the group’s relentless road schedule. In 2018, the band was tapped for a series of multi-night residencies that brought them to prestigious settings such as the Chicago Theater, the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C., and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, as well as two-night stands in L.A., San Francisco and Seattle.
Even with the time it’s taken to prepare their upcoming album, on top of their packed tour schedule, Trucks and Tedeschi have become in-demand studio players, lending their talents to others via appearances on several highly anticipated albums. Trucks plied his guitar skills on recent efforts by Eric Clapton and Wynona Judd while Tedeschi lent her vocal abilities to John Prine’s album “For Better, Or Worse” as well as a duet for Eric Church’s acclaimed “Mr. Misunderstand.”
TTB has always been adept at translating their remarkable skills and exceptional musical chemistry from stage to the studio, no easy task for any band that travels such wide and varied musical terrain.
“This is a special group of musicians,” Susan explained. “All of these people we play with are extremely talented, and each of them could easily be fronting their own outfit. Everybody is so gifted, and we all realize how special this band is. We’re not going to mess it up. We’re going to keep working hard at it and move it forward.”