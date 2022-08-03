CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced its 2022-23 Broadway season, which will include the Clearwater debut of “Anastasia.”
Inspired by the beloved films, “Anastasia” transports the audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.
With its opulent settings, dazzling costumes, and a soaring score including the song favorites from the hit animated film, “Journey to the Past” and “Once Upon a December,” “Anastasia” is all about discovering who you are and defining who you’re meant to be.
“Anastasia” will launch Ruth Eckerd Hall’s 2022-23 season with two performances Sunday, Dec. 4, at 1 and 7 p.m. Tickets prices range from $35 to $100.
Following is a look at the 2022-23 Broadway series. Dates, times, show description and performances are subject to change.
‘Anastasia’
Sunday, Dec. 4, 1 and 7 p.m.
Tickets priced at $100, $75, $50, $35
From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic “Ragtime,” this show features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) based on original direction by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak with choreography by Peggy Hickey and tour direction by Sarah Hartmann.
‘My Fair Lady’
Sunday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m.
Tickets priced at $100, $75, $50, $35
From Lincoln Center Theater comes a new production of one of the best-loved musicals of all time. Lerner & Loewe’s “My Fair Lady” boasts such classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” and “On the Street Where You Live.” The musical tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller; and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?
‘Riverdance: 25th Anniversary Show’
Tuesday, Jan. 17, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m.
Tickets priced at $103, $78, $53, $38
Tickets purchased for the April 16 and 17, 2021, performances will be honored on the new date. Ticket holders should contact the Ruth Eckerd Hall ticket office for more information.
This is Riverdance as you’ve never seen it before: a powerful and stirring reinvention of this longtime favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded a mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative lighting, projection, stage and costume designs.
Blue Man Group
Thursday, Feb. 2, 8 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3, 8 p.m.
Tickets priced at $100, $75, $50, $35
More than 35 million people around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is the Blue Man Group. The show premieres in Clearwater for a limited engagement on their new North American tour. Featuring signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy, the men are still blue but the rest is all new. Audiences will enjoy original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity.
‘R.E.S.P.E.C.T: Celebrating Aretha Franklin’
Thursday, March 30, 8 p.m.
Tickets priced at $100, $75, $50, $35
The Queen of Soul is coming to you with a concert experience like no other! Right Angle Entertainment, Maple Tree Entertainment and Quatro Entertainment proudly announce the cast of the North American debut of R.E.S.P.E.C.T., an electrifying tribute experience celebrating the legendary Aretha Franklin. R.E.S.P.E.C.T. follows the musical maven’s story through a soundtrack of the hits that made her the Queen of Soul. More than just a concert, this is the Aretha experience like no other featuring all of your favorite hits in one evening including Natural Woman, Think, I Knew You Were Waiting for Me, Chain of Fools, Respect," and many more!
‘On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan’
Friday, April 7, 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 8, 8 p.m.
Tickets priced at $100, $75, $50, $35
Represented by Columbia Artists Theatricals through a special license from Theatrical Rights Worldwide and General Managed by Evan Bernardin Productions, Ruth Eckerd Hall will present a brand-new production of the smash-hit musical “On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan.” This inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent — and each other — has already won the hearts of audiences and critics alike.
The original musical is based on the extraordinary life of 26-time Grammy Award-winning husband-and-wife team Gloria and Emilio Estefan, features a book by Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Alexander Dinelaris and a score made up of some of the most loved and iconic songs of the past quarter-century including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get on Your Feet,” “Don’t Want to Lose You Now,” “1-2-3,” and “Coming Out of the Dark.”
‘Cats’
Sunday, April 23, 7 p.m.
Tickets priced at $100, $75, $50, $35
“Cats,” the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America.
Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater — “Memory.” Winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, “Cats” tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, original scenic and costume design by John Napier, all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz, all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne, and direction by Trevor Nunn make this production a new “Cats” for a new generation.